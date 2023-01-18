clinical trial
Recently, I saw a patient who drove six hours to consult with me. He was a former boxer, a light heavyweight, and had a leukemia that refused to be knocked out by a few rounds of chemotherapy. He looked like an aged version of the movie fighter Rocky, though his voice was gravelly, more like the Burgess Meredith character, Mickey Goldmill, Rocky’s trainer.

“What do I have to do to get rid of my leukemia? I’ll try anything,” he said to me earnestly. “I heard you had a study going on here. I want in!”

Mikkael A. Sekeres, MD, MS is chief of hematology at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of Miami.

