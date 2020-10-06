I watched the finches at the window feeder as I sipped my morning coffee. Cherishing the calm, I still let my eyes wander to my phone, dangerously close to my cup. Scanning the screen, an email from one sender grabbed my attention. Rev. Lyn, the minister of my church.
“Pat. Got a minute? I need you to complete a task for me discreetly. PS I am in a meeting now and can’t talk, so just reply here. I will be expecting to hear from you soon. Thanks.”
Drawn by the tone of mystery, flattered by the personalized note, hooked by the sense of urgency and attracted by the possibility of building karma, I responded immediately.
“Sure, Rev. Lyn, what do you need?” I texted back.
The response came quickly: “Good to hear from you. I urgently need to get a Steam gift card for a cancer patient that I promised, but I can’t do this right now. Can you get it from any store around you? I’ll reimburse you. I would have called, but my phone is not available at the moment. God bless you.”
Something seemed a bit off. “God bless you” didn’t quite sound like Rev. Lyn, the interim minister at our Unitarian Universalist church, where everything was up for debate, including the G word. Ignoring the questions, I plowed ahead.
But first I had to figure out what a Steam card was. I quickly searched Google. Huh. Gift cards for video games. Odd. I wondered about a cancer patient who needed Steam cards. I imagined a teenager looking for distraction. I ran upstairs to throw on clothes, then drove to our local Walgreens, a gift-card treasure trove.
Rev. Lyn had been clear in her instructions. “Total amount she needs to get is $400, from any store around you now and when you have purchased it, I need you to scratch the back of the card to reveal the pin, then take a snapshot of the back showing the pin and have it sent to me here so I can send it to her. Did you get that? How long will that take? Blessings.”
“So sweet of her to add good thoughts to every email,” I thought.
Though “Blessed be” would have been more like Rev. Lyn’s usual closing, more in keeping with her feminist-pagan tilt.
Five minutes later I pulled into the Walgreens parking lot. My heart sank as I scanned three floor-to-ceiling card racks near the cashier. Running to her, I appealed for help. With the word urgently etched on my mind, I played the senior card: “I’m a little old-school and don’t know what Steam cards look like. Can you help me?”
Sitting in the parking lot, I hastily scratched the backs of the cards, one by one revealing the all-important PIN numbers, snapped a picture, and emailed the numbers to Rev. Lyn. My mission of mercy finished, I drove home, stomach growling, halo over head, radiating relief that I’d pulled this off.
As I sat down I saw a Facebook post from the Rev. Lyn to the church group:
“Hi friends, Remember that scam I told you about recently, both in FB posts and in the all-church email? They are at it again. If you get an email from intermminister dot uucss dot gmail dot com, it’s not me. Don’t reply. Report the phishing attempt to your service provider.”
This time I slowly read and reread the post in disbelief, the blaze of a hot flash creeping over me. I, who prided myself on being too smart for fraud, had been scammed.
At least I hadn’t embarrassed myself by asking Rev. Lyn to reimburse me.
