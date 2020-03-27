My husband is an emergency room doctor for the biggest hospital system in New York City. His job is to be at the front lines of the novel coronavirus pandemic. By now, at least a dozen other doctors, several physician assistants and multiple nurses Alex works with have been quarantined because of exposure to the coronavirus. Many have tested positive.
So last week, he moved out. We rented a separate apartment for Alex to live in to protect me and our 19-month-old son in case Alex gets infected.
In a group chat, Alex’s colleagues discussed their own preparations; although two or three had thought about separate living arrangements, none planned to go through with it. Some were stocking up on groceries and being more cautious about cleaning. One colleague, also a parent, planned to change out of scrubs before going home.
Separating felt like a big gesture, one we couldn’t comfortably afford. But after hours of talking it over, we decided to err on the side of caution and rent an Airbnb a couple of blocks away. The next day, we walked over with the necessities: Clorox wipes, fresh sheets and towels, clean scrubs, water, snacks, toiletries.
Alex left home at 6 the next morning and took an Uber to his 12-hour shift, on my insistence that he avoid public transit.
While our son was taking his midday nap, we FaceTimed. He was wearing a mask at the computer. “Not too busy,” he reported. “We have to be careful not to assume that everyone has coronavirus. A lot of patients are still coming in with other issues.”
We’d talked about not over-sentimentalizing this: We’re being cautious. We’re doing what’s right for us and those close to us. It’s temporary. A refrain meant to bring us calm.
On Monday, a day off, Alex got on a conference call with ER leadership, which disclosed that at least two doctors had tested positive. One of them, a young parent, was locked in the bedroom while the doctor’s partner tried to keep their toddler away. Someone brought up separate living quarters — would the hospital pay for providers to live separately from families? — and was promised that the issue would be escalated to hospital leadership.
We spent the rest of the day at home. Alex didn’t pick up or play with our son, though he read to him from a distance while wearing a surgical mask.
As he was getting ready to leave, we stood by the front door, talking. The sadness that had been stuck at the back of my throat all day translated itself into tears.
“I looked at him today,” Alex told me, “and he was all toddler, all of a sudden. The baby was gone. And I couldn’t even hug him.”
Alex’s next two shifts — 12-hour overnights — were brutal. He called me Wednesday morning after work, and he sounded scared: lots of intubations, some really sick people, over 20 positive patients. “I see the worst of the worst, and last night was bad,” he told me. “Everyone is nervous.”
Almost overnight, everything had changed. Nurses and doctors were making arrangements to sleep away from their families — some in guest bedrooms, others in basements. Those who had the option sent their kids away to be cared for by family. An employee wearing scrubs had been threatened by a fellow passenger on public transit and accused of spreading the virus, so the hospital was counseling all employees against wearing uniforms or badges in public.
A few times, during anxious spirals, I punched my worst-case scenarios into Google, looking for reassurance in the data. Whatever optimism I managed was quickly supplanted by Alex’s notes from the front lines. He was making difficult decisions about balancing the safety of patients and staff, with minimal and often contradicting guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. Should a dying patient’s wife be allowed to sit with him as he passes away? And yet, on the ride home after a heartbreaking shift, a still skeptical Uber driver had asked Alex, “Are you really seeing coronavirus patients?”
On Monday, at the end of our first week apart, we decided to go for a walk together.
I pushed our son’s stroller, and Alex tried his best to walk a steady 6 feet away from us.
Slowly, and by almost imperceptible increments, I started to become aware of this fear I’d been carrying with me all along — a fear that the worst-case scenario was no longer unlikely but impending, maybe even likely. All at once, the questions rushed in: When do we get to breathe? When can I hug my husband again? When can he pick up our son without fear? When does it end?
