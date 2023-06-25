Advocates for reproductive rights have long warned that abortion bans would endanger women’s lives by deterring doctors from providing necessary care. Abortion opponents have countered that bans could be written to contain exceptions for the life — and in certain circumstances, the health — of the mother.
A year after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, what was largely an academic question is being confronted in doctor’s offices, hospitals and courtrooms. The results are irrefutable: “Life” and “health” exceptions only make antiabortion laws more politically palatable. They don’t protect women’s lives; they put women’s lives at risk.
In just the past year, state abortion bans containing such exceptions have caused delays in treatment that compelled a pregnant woman in Tennessee to get an emergency hysterectomy, making her unable to bear any more children; forced a woman in Texas with a nonviable pregnancy to wait, bleeding, for her infection to become life-threatening; and a Florida woman whose water broke at 16 weeks — long before fetal viability — to be denied immediate medical care. She eventually delivered her baby in a hair salon bathroom, ultimately losing half the blood in her body. Doctors had to put her on a ventilator.
“We should be able to prevent an emergency, not just treat an emergency,” Nikki Zite, a Tennessee OB/GYN doctor, told ProPublica. But the post-Roe state abortion bans require women to become severely ill before they can get help.
Women in states with bans have nearly died from sepsis; lost fallopian tubes because of delays in treating ectopic pregnancies, which are never viable and always life-threatening; and been denied care for miscarriages, which affect about 1 in 5 pregnancies.
Because of the way laws like Texas’s ban are written, an abortion is considered legal only if the pregnancy itself — not some other condition — is threatening the mother’s life. Doctors say such laws have interfered with their ability to provide chemotherapy, conduct liver transplants and provide postpartum hemorrhage treatment.
Some bans supposedly offer more “moderate” exceptions that would protect a woman’s health as well as her life. But these typically specify that the harm a woman faces be “irreversible” and “substantial” and hinder “a major bodily function.” Bans in Arizona, Florida, Ohio, Wyoming, Indiana and Utah all contain such language. But what counts as a “major” bodily function and “substantial” damage is a medical judgment call — not a legal standard.
Then there’s Kentucky’s health exception, which permits abortion only in cases of “serious, permanent impairment of a life-sustaining organ.” Because you can live without a uterus, a woman with pregnancy complications that threaten her future fertility wouldn’t be able to get an abortion. Because a leg or an arm aren’t an organ, a woman facing a condition with risks of amputation would be forced to continue her pregnancy.
Some abortion bans also contain exceptions for when the pregnancy isn’t viable. And yet here, too, women have struggled to get the medical care they need. A woman in Wisconsin had to shop for a doctor who would help her deliver her stillborn baby. A Louisiana mother said she was denied an abortion even though her fetus had no skull.
Even just giving pain relief to a suffering patient is considered by some to be too risky: A woman who was miscarrying in the second trimester was denied an epidural for the delivery because the anesthesiologists believed that it could be, somehow, considered “aiding and abetting” an abortion under a new state law.
When advocates for reproductive rights point out the shortcomings of exceptions, the other side tends to claim they’re cherry-picking the most dramatic cases or even willfully misreading the law. Some have accused doctors of risking patients’ lives to prove a political point. But doctors say they’re just trying to avoid jail in a country where there are plenty of prosecutors who would relish the chance to bring an “abortionist” to justice.
More detailed lists of medical exceptions seem unlikely to alleviate doctors’ fear of prosecution. Instead, as my colleague Lisa Jarvis points out, there are signs that doctors will simply choose to leave states with strict abortion bans.
Abortion bans without exceptions for the life of the mother are, thankfully, a political nonstarter — only 9% of Americans say abortion should “never be permitted under any circumstance,” a position that would condemn women with medical complications to death. But perhaps more Americans need to understand that the bans on the books already come way too close to doing just that.
Sarah Green Carmichael is an opinion editor for Bloomberg.
