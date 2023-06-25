Love women
Advocates for reproductive rights have long warned that abortion bans would endanger women’s lives by deterring doctors from providing necessary care. Abortion opponents have countered that bans could be written to contain exceptions for the life — and in certain circumstances, the health — of the mother.

A year after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, what was largely an academic question is being confronted in doctor’s offices, hospitals and courtrooms. The results are irrefutable: “Life” and “health” exceptions only make antiabortion laws more politically palatable. They don’t protect women’s lives; they put women’s lives at risk.

Sarah Green Carmichael is an opinion editor for Bloomberg.

