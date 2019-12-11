In 2003, I walked away from my full-time, $80,000-a-year job as the executive editor of a national magazine. I had no other job lined up; I just had a hunch, having worked in the publishing business for about a decade, that I could have a better work-life balance and make a lot more money if I put out a shingle as a freelance writer and editor.

As it turns out, I was right. Today, I work fewer hours. I work only the hours I want, and I make six figures. I’m happier, and I get to pick my projects and choose which editors I want in my life. I am 47 with a career that is successful in pretty much every way.

But that career will no longer exist if my home state of New Jersey and other states like it continue on their current path with independent contractor legislation, putting freelance journalists like me out of business.

In early November, New Jersey followed California’s lead and introduced Senate Bill 4204. Nicknamed the “Uber Bill,” it is a version of California’s recently passed law intended to solve a problem with the growing gig economy. That problem, the states say, is that gig economy companies classify workers as independent contractors, rather than employees, which means businesses can exploit workers by failing to give them health and other benefits, and that they don’t have taxes taken out of their paychecks. New Jersey’s Department of Labor and Workforce Development is going after Uber and its subsidiary in the courts for what the state says are about $650 million in unpaid taxes in my home state alone.

The laws are being marketed as pro-worker, but the way they are being written is so strict that they are already starting to destroy the careers of people such as me who prefer to work for ourselves.

As a six-figure freelancer, I am not the same as an Uber worker who may feel exploited. I have health insurance. I have a retirement account, and I have an accountant who makes sure I pay my taxes every quarter.

The language in these independent contractor laws, though, makes no meaningful distinction between exploited contract workers and people like me. Instead, the language makes it impossible for people like me to work within the letter of the law.

New Jersey’s S4204, for instance, says I have to do all my work “outside all of the places of business of the employer.” That means I can’t spend even one or two days of an 18-month, front-page project outside my home office, having meetings with my editors in a place like The Washington Post’s newsroom. How is any freelancer, no matter whether she is a journalist or a graphic artist or a public-relations specialist, supposed to run her business if she never takes meetings on any client’s premises?

These states, in writing such overly broad legislation, are hanging a giant, toxic, neon sign around the necks of the middle class. As these laws spread across the country, everyone from truck drivers to caterers to yoga instructors has their livelihood in the crosshairs. The people testifying in New Jersey that their careers would be hit have ranged from lawyers to wedding photographers to bakers. Newspaper representatives tried to explain that people who deliver those papers are independent contractors, and if this legislation becomes law, citizens will no longer get their local news delivered to their homes. The lawmakers seemed genuinely stunned about how many jobs operate under the independent contractor model in modern-day America. They really seemed to have no clue.

Because of the uproar — much of it caused by my fellow writers and me, who have been publishing op-eds, banding together on Facebook, jamming statehouse phone lines and more — lawmakers are now saying they may try to rework this deeply flawed legislation yet again. They are also saying that even if, on paper, people like me are made into lawbreakers for taking an in-person meeting with an editor, the state will interpret the law in a way that favors us. Believe them, they say. They promise.

To me, that last bit sounds an awful lot like “if you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” Frankly, I’m terrified, and everyone who works happily as an independent contractor should be, too.

It’s time for an in-depth, smart, nuanced national conversation about the meaning of the term independent contractor in the Age of the Gig Economy. We are the United States of America. We put men on the moon, invented the personal computer and cured polio. Surely, we can figure out a way to write legislation that protects both an exploited Uber driver and a six-figure freelancer.