Joe Rogan debate
As an economist who is skeptical of MMT, also known as Modern Monetary Theory, I am often urged to take part in a public debate with its advocates. I routinely decline, in part because I cannot answer “yes” to this question: Will this debate bring us closer to the truth?

It is something everyone should ask themselves before engaging in open discourse of any kind, on any subject.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution.

In other words, many non-experts fall victim to the "Dunning–Kruger effect", too ignorant to understand how little they actually know about a subject. Too many people don't understand that "common sense" is just a synonym for "I've taken a superficial view of this subject". Newton, Einstein, etc. are not considered great because they used common sense, it's because they did the difficult work of diving deep into a subject and understanding things prior investigators didn't.

Both RFK and Hotez are conspiracy theorists as they both support ideologies that aren't supported by science, yet both ardently believe they are correct. RFK at least seems less dictatorial.

