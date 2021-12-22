Happy New Year — and good luck with those resolutions.
The start of 2022 is a natural time to vow to improve our lives. The good news is that change is possible; the sad news is that most New Year resolutions fail by February. Based on my work providing support to people seeking recovery from substance abuse disorder, I know there are ways for all of us, whether in recovery or not, to make lasting changes.
For many goals, slow but steady works. It isn’t very exciting, but it leads you gradually through the change you want to make. In recovery groups, we talk about “one day at a time.” Encourage yourself to climb your personal mountain one step at a time.
It will help to make a plan. The plan has to be realistic because unattainable goals are as self-defeating as no goals at all. Use the SMART acronym for setting goals: specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-based. For example, it doesn’t work to declare that you’re going to lose 50 pounds by March. Instead, aim for an attainable goal of losing three to five pounds every month.
By being realistic, you will acknowledge that you didn’t get into the situation overnight and therefore, you can’t expect instant results from changing your behavior. Be open-minded and honest with yourself and your support network so you all know exactly how bad the problem is. When people are aware of your needs, you have a better chance of receiving maximum support on your journey of improvement.
Remember that perfectionism is waiting to trap you. It is common to hope to be perfect and never have setbacks, but life doesn’t work that way. If you envision a straight road to success, you will feel defeated when you hit a pothole or experience a lot of hairpin curves. You might feel like giving up. It’s better to be aware that failure might occur. You don’t expect to fail but if it happens, you will know to stay patient and stick to the plan.
Also, creating change may cause you to experience fear, anger or grief. These powerful, uncomfortable feelings occur even though you want to make the change. Don’t be discouraged! Discomfort is always part of the process. Sometimes, people say that it feels as if they’ve lost their best friend because they are missing the presence of a certain behavior or drug or food. Part of change is finding new, better and healthier habits. Staying steady even though you are uncomfortable can lead to wonderful results.
I must mention sabotage. Sadly, your change may subconsciously threaten your family and friends, who might then try to undermine your efforts. Be aware, stick to your plan, and enforce loving but firm boundaries. Look for people who encourage you rather than tempt you back into a way of life that no longer serves you.
Although you may have failed before at making changes, stay open-minded. Herbert Spencer said, “There is a principle which is a bar against all information, which is proof against all arguments and which cannot fail to keep a (person) in everlasting ignorance—that principle is contempt prior to investigation.” Think about what worked in your attempt and what didn’t, and why that was your experience. Even if this is your first try at change, talk to professionals and those with expertise, and you may gain a better understanding of how you can succeed.
When the calendar page flips from December 31 to January 1, you’ll have a brand new opportunity to make the changes you’ve been thinking about. Be thoughtful and deliberate, and 2022 can, indeed, be a happy new year.
