Brazil Pele Obit

Pele reacts after heading the ball during a soccer match between the Cosmos and the Toronto Metro-Croatia in New York's Downing Stadium, June 19, 1975. 

 Richard Drew/AP

The great Brazilian soccer star Pelé, who died Thursday at 82, made his unlikely American debut with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League on June 15, 1975. His mission was to make soccer a major sport. Those of us who showed up at a drab and dingy Downing Stadium in New York City that day already knew that soccer was a major sport.

Just not here.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Bill Saporito is editor at large at Inc.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.