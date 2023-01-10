Here’s an anecdote I always assumed was apocryphal: Sally Ride was going to space, the first American woman to do so. Down on Earth, the NASA engineers in charge of equipment wondered about a possible scenario — what if Ride got her period while on the Challenger?
So they came to her with a question: Would 100 tampons be the right number to pack?
No, she told them. It would not be the right number.
If you’re a menstruating woman you see the absurdity already, and if you’re a man you can pause now to engage in some educational Googling. Either way, I recently called up Brian Odom, NASA’s chief historian, expecting he’d tell me that I’d heard it wrong — that of course the top scientific minds of 1983 knew better than to send a hilariously large number of feminine hygiene products for a six-day mission.
“Ah, no,” Odom said ruefully. “That actually did happen.”
You could give NASA the benefit of the doubt. Maybe engineers were behaving cautiously because nobody knew what would happen to a uterus in zero gravity. But historians I talked to seemed to think that the answer was simpler: NASA just hadn’t thought that much about women. The organization was operating with the most cutting-edge technology of the time but was stymied by rudimentary biology; they could do the math to put a man on the moon but couldn’t do the math to put tampons on a rocket.
That was a long time ago. NASA is now several years into the Artemis spaceflight program, which plans to be the first series of missions since Apollo in the 1960s-1970s to land astronauts on the moon. The program has come with a promise: The moon astronauts will include an astronaut of color and a woman.
“America will demonstrate a new level of global space leadership,” read the official Artemis plans. On the program’s website, you can click through the bios of the nine women who have a shot at becoming the first: biologists, physicists, nuclear engineers, search-and-rescue firefighters who winter in Antarctica and other women who generally make you wonder what you’re doing with your own life.
Any one of them would make America proud.
So how do you put a woman on the moon?
I’ve been asking myself that question recently, while getting excited by the Artemis program in that geeky way that space travel still feels exciting. Putting a man on the moon, as America first did 53 years ago, was a purely technological endeavor: If you build it, he will land.
But putting a woman on the moon is a question that is about more than science and technology. It’s a question about culture and sociology, about who we are and who we want to be, and about Sally Ride’s tampons and the men who didn’t understand them.
Back when “astronaut” was a concept but not yet a profession, NASA decided that space explorers should be drawn from a pool of military test pilots, who had already been through rigorous government testing and training. It seemed a reasonable requirement, but it eliminated half the population: Women could not be military test pilots, and thus they could not be astronauts. A physician named William Randolph Lovelace II, who would one day become NASA’s director of space medicine, ran his own independent program to test the suitability of space travel for women.
None of those women were allowed in NASA’s official program. In a 1962 House hearing on gender discrimination in the space program, John Glenn told a panel of congressmen, “The fact that women are not in this field is a fact of our social order.” The fact that they dared to ask to upend this social order was seen as an impediment to the speed of the program as a whole, which wanted to be beating Soviets, not blazing trails for gender equality.
Instead, the Soviets beat America. The first woman in space was a Russian named Valentina Tereshkova. She hadn’t been a test pilot, either. When she was admitted to the Soviet Union’s cosmonaut program, she was a textile worker and an amateur skydiver. The Soviets didn’t care. “We cannot allow that the first woman in space will be American,” wrote the director of the cosmonaut program in his diary. “This would be an insult to the patriotic feelings of Soviet women.”
A woman on the moon is not only the culmination of decades of work and societal progress, but it is also a beginning and not an ending.
