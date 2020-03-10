The fire is upon us. By now, the SARS CoV-2 virus is either established or making itself at home in communities across the United States. This is a fact. We are all at risk of infection right now, some more than others, depending on where they live or the jobs they do. And it is only going to get worse.
If you don’t believe me, just wait for the report of the first case in your neighborhood. That’s coming, if it hasn’t happened already. Case counts are going to tick on up across the country. While we expect the great majority to suffer only mildly, some people will get much sicker, and there will be deaths. COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, doesn’t seem to kill quickly, so it might take a while, but they are coming. Less than three weeks ago, Italy was reporting 121 cases. On Monday, authorities there put travel restrictions on the whole country, affecting 60 million people, until April 3.
So what we need to do now, before things get really bad, is think about how to protect the health care systems we rely on and keep them from being overwhelmed by a surge of cases, as is already happening in Washington state.
And here’s the thing: You can help just by working from home.
Viruses like SARS CoV-2 need to transmit. That’s obvious. If we could put every infected person in a sealed box and open it only once they were either immune or dead, we would have stopped the outbreak — but we would also have committed a hideous crime by denying the sick the care they need and deserve. Viruses spread on networks. They rely upon the ways in which we get together and allow infected folks to transmit unknowingly to everyone else. If we can stop that, we stop the epidemic. We just need to cut the links and suffocate the virus.
It’s true that for many people, working from home is not an option. But if people who can work remotely sequester themselves at home, this helps protect workers who cannot. There is no vaccine for COVID-19 yet, and there will not be one for some time, probably at least a year. Until then, we can still fight the virus by social distancing and denying it the opportunity to cause new infections.
It seems that most of the spread of the virus is by droplets or fomites, which means you need to be relatively close to an infected person for transmission — or to at least touch a surface soon after that person has touched it. Obviously, it can’t spread over the internet. Right now, it is hard to know what to recommend to people when it comes to social distancing in general, and you should follow local news closely to be alert to local transmission in your community.
Employers should realize this is going to be with us for some time and prepare now. Managers can think creatively about how to transition the responsibilities of their staff to something that reduces opportunities for infection.
Working from home is not guaranteed to stop you from getting the virus. It won’t. But it’s not about you. If you can work from home, it will delay your getting the virus. And that is a small but heroic act. Our communities have no population immunity to the virus, so it will spread like wildfire once it’s established. We probably have little choice about whether we are likely to get it. We can only do something about when. If all COVID-19 patients show up to hospitals in a one-month period, the beds will fill up much more quickly than if some infections can be put off for another month or more.
Stopping the virus is what you try to do in the containment phase. We flunked that. Now the whole game is about ensuring that our medical system isn’t overwhelmed. Your friendly neighborhood doctor will tell you that a bad flu season can put a huge strain on the rest of the health care network. At a minimum, we expect this to be like a really bad flu season, and it could easily be worse.
Not everyone will be able to take this advice. If you can, you should. If your supervisor grumbles about it, show them this article. They will have to listen to the virus soon enough. And they will wish they had listened to me instead.
