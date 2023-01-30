Empty wallet
When inflation finally comes under control, everyone will rightfully celebrate. But even as Washington and Wall Street collectively exhale, policymakers will need to take some time to understand why 2021’s prevailing economic wisdom proved so wrong.

Recall that, while some raised red flags, the popular view among those steering the economy was that rising costs would abate upon repair of the global supply chain. That notion spurred the Federal Reserve to make more measured interest rate hikes than they might have done with the benefit of hindsight. The reflection is less an indictment than an insight: It’s time for Washington to revise the way it interprets time-honored economic indicators.

Eugene Ludwig is chair of the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity, managing partner of Canapi Ventures and CEO of Ludwig Advisors. He was the 27th comptroller of the currency. Philip Cornell is the senior economist at the Ludwig Institute for Shared Economic Prosperity.

