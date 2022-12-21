I’m all for life and liberty. But the pursuit of happiness? In penning his famous line in 1776, Thomas Jefferson may have been spot on about unalienable rights. But as a life coach — which, admittedly, he wasn’t claiming to be — he and the entire Western Enlightenment caused lasting and unquantifiable damage.
As the festive and allegedly soulful season approaches, I want to take some pressure off of you. Happiness shouldn’t be your goal, nor is it the point of life. In fact, dwelling on it will only make you and others miserable. So don’t worry about it.
The Western tradition wasn’t always fixated on happiness. Aristotle, for one, set off in a more mature direction, by contemplating the “good life” more broadly and the role in it of eudaimonia. Regularly mistranslated as “happiness,” that word in fact means “good spirit.”
What Aristotle had in mind had nothing to do with smiley faces, and lots to do with what we would call flourishing. Basically, he viewed the good life as fulfilling your purpose, whatever that may be. If you’re a knife, you cut; if you’re Aristotle, you think; if you’re me, you write and parent.
Another way of thinking about purpose might be duty. Aeneas, as Virgil described the Trojan hero, was rarely happy and often wretched. But he was “pius” — meaning dutiful; the connotation “pious” came much later — and therefore lived well.
Of course, people who strive to live an Aristotelian life also pause occasionally to ponder where they are on their paths, just as seasoned travelers like to look back on their peregrinations. And then, for fleeting moments, they may feel an uplifting sensation that maybe all of this was, if not always fun, at least worthwhile. Go ahead and call that happiness. But recognize that it’s retroactive, and will be gone again in a jiffy.
That’s because these sporadic warm and fuzzy, or bright and bubbly, feelings usually evaporate as soon as people turn back to the present moment — the famous “Now” of New Age lore. In that here and now, most of us can’t help but notice that life frequently just sucks.
For many people, life offers up a diet of pain, poverty, disease or hunger. And even when the menu features ease, wealth, health and cornucopia, people are still stuck with their own minds. And oh how the human psyche knows to torture. Its tricks range from anxiety to depression, anger, envy and all the rest.
The Athenian philosophers coming just after Aristotle understood this and therefore tried to refine notions about the good life. The results were Stoicism, Epicureanism, Skepticism and Cynicism — in their original, not their modern, senses, mind you. But the Hellenistic thinkers too weren’t really aiming at happiness as such. Their goal was instead equanimity.
The modern happiness cult has other pernicious side effects. It leads to what some authors call a “Happycracy” or “Toxic Positivity.” That’s when the onus of not just pursuing but actually catching up with happiness falls on the individual person. If you’re not happy, you must be doing something wrong. It’s your fault.
But we shouldn’t overshoot in the other direction either, by dwelling on the bad that may or may not be yet to come. Unsurprisingly, our foes are once again our own minds. The problem is that in imagining future outcomes, human cognition has evolved a “negativity bias”: For purposes of survival in the ancestral savannas, it was better to assume the worst, whereas natural selection never cared a whit about anybody’s happiness.
Here’s the advice I’ll try to follow, and not just during the upcoming holidays. First, ignore silly “happiness indices” and other claptrap. Second, strange as it sounds, don’t feel bad if you’re not happy. Third, remember that, like Aeneas, you have more important things to do in this world, so stay focused on those. And fourth, keep watching your own mind, lest it gallop off too wildly in the wrong directions.
I’ll admit the possibility of one other secret weapon: a macabre sense of humor. “Much will be gained,” as Sigmund Freud allegedly put it, “if we succeed in transforming your hysterical misery into ordinary unhappiness.” On that note, Happy Holidays.
Andreas Kluth is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering European politics. A former editor in chief of Handelsblatt Global and a writer for the Economist, he is author of “Hannibal and Me.”
