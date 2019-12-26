In my job, I get to see some amazing military technology: high-speed weapons that penetrate seemingly impregnable defenses and swarming microdrones dispensed from fighter jets. I keep mementos of these wonder weapons in my office. Something unusual just joined their ranks: a latrine panel from a C-5 Supergalaxy cargo plane.

It’s an odd-looking piece of molded plastic, about the size of a toaster, and its job containing wastewater is more necessary than cool. But I keep it in my office because it represents a significant advance in military parts purchasing. Using a 3D printer, our Air Force engineers made this latrine panel for $300, saving $8,200 compared to the open market prices we once paid through the Defense Logistics Agency.

Though our military is replete with cutting-edge equipment , there’s a side of weapons-buying that’s highlighted less often: the maintenance of older systems, like the amazing C-5 cargo plane. The C-5, moves the military’s heaviest equipment and must be kept war-ready 24-7. This upkeep accounts for approximately 70 % of a weapon’s total cost of ownership according to Government Accountability Office assessments. For the 52 C-5s the Air Force operates, this amounts to about $620 million per year.

But takeoff-ready airplanes are the delineator between a fight-tonight Air Force and a mere air show. Since America requires the former, we’ve borne this side of defense economics for decades.

But new manufacturing technology is poised to change this in a way that will streamline maintenance and save federal dollars.

Laws of supply and demand currently work against our military when it comes to old parts. You start with the challenge of motivating companies to take our 2D drawings, create 3D models, machine prototypes, check myriad military standards, then dedicate equipment and people for a small production we likely won’t reorder for many years. Supply and demand require us to keep raising the offering price until it motivates a manufacturer — all the way to $8,500 in the case of the C-5 latrine panel. Below that price, manufacturers say it’s just not worth it to re-open production.

If you’re wondering why it cost the Air Force over $2,600 for a C-5 aft pressure door handle in 2018, it’s because manufacturers did not bid when the price was lower.

We now save both time and money printing them from titanium for $188.

In two short years, 3D printing has spread across the Air Force. Today, we print thousands of spare aircraft parts , lowering operating cost by tens of millions . The need is severe: For example, three C-5s are currently grounded, awaiting exhaust ducts because our purchase offer of just over $430,000 for eight units did not entice a supplier for months, forcing us to cannibalize parts from the “aircraft boneyard” at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. When we finally received a bid, the earliest delivery was 34 weeks.

It’s a driving reason the Air Force is hosting the first Advanced Manufacturing Olympics next summer to build awareness of such challenges and reward solutions.

Though we’re already forecasting billions in savings, new initiatives should soon allow us to supply even more out-of-stock parts. Our aim is to be able to abstract parts from the printers that make them. But we don’t want to go it alone. We want the best manufacturing “athletes” to join us this summer and help us end the days of aircraft down awaiting parts. Air forces are meant to fly, after all.