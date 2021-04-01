A day after Gonzaga and UCLA won their Elite Eight contests and joined Baylor and Houston in the Final Four of men’s college basketball, the Supreme Court heard oral argument in National Collegiate Athletic Association v. Alston, a case that could remake college basketball and football in the United States. In Alston, a group of basketball players and football players challenged, on antitrust grounds, the NCAA’s rules prohibiting pay to players and won a partial victory, with the district and appellate courts striking down the NCAA’s ban on payments tied to education. As the players successfully argued, the NCAA’s caps on player compensation restrain competition among colleges for athletes’ talents.
The NCAA now asks the high court to reverse the judgment in favor of the players and grant it an effective antitrust immunity. (The Open Markets Institute, where I serve as legal director, filed an amicus brief in support of the players.) At oral argument, several justices expressed skepticism that colleges, operating through the NCAA, should have the right to collusively cap compensation to the athletes who draw millions of fans, under the guise of “amateurism.” They were right to do so. The NCAA is, in effect, an employer cartel that deprives the predominantly Black basketball and football players of a fair share of the revenue they generate.
The NCAA is a peculiar institution. Many of its Division I colleges and universities run highly lucrative basketball and football programs. The NCAA and the major conferences produce tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue from the two sports. Member colleges, however, share only a small portion of this revenue with the players because they agree not to pay the players a wage and cap their compensation at a scholarship covering tuition, room and board and ancillary expenses of college attendance. Because not all players receive full scholarships, some have reported not having enough money to obtain food and other necessities. Whereas professional basketball and football players earn about 50 % of league revenue in salaries and benefits, their college counterparts receive less than 20 % of their sports’ revenue in the form of scholarships. Where do the remaining 80 % of revenue go? In part to coaches like Alabama’s Nick Saban and Kentucky’s John Calipari, who each make nearly $10 million dollars a year.
Ordinarily, the NCAA’s conduct would be clearly illegal under the antitrust laws as an association of employers collusively holding down the compensation of its workers. Until recently, however, the NCAA successfully used a 1984 Supreme Court case to defend its wage-fixing. In NCAA v. Board of Regents of the University of Oklahoma, the court struck down the NCAA’s rules that prevented top football programs from entering into separate television broadcasting contracts. In passing, it also praised the social value of amateur athletics. The NCAA has since persuaded several courts that this throwaway line in a decision invalidating the NCAA’s restraints on TV contracts protected its restrictions on compensation for players.
Despite the NCAA’s expansive interpretation of Board of Regents and earlier victories in litigation, the players in Alston challenged the NCAA’s rules against paying players and won at trial. They successfully defended this victory on appeal.
The courts, however, denied the players justice in full measure. They permitted the NCAA to introduce justifications of its restraints on player compensation. While rejecting most of the NCAA’s rationalizations, the lower courts did credit one of them: According to the NCAA, a nontrivial segment of college sports fans value watching college sports because the players do not receive competitive compensation in the way professional athletes do. In other words, capping player compensation is a way in which the NCAA differentiates its basketball and football from the NBA, the NFL, and the WNBA. Because of this consumer “benefit,” the courts only invalidated the NCAA’s restraints limiting compensation to “education related payments.” The courts kept the NCAA’s general ban on wages and salaries for players intact.
In research published in 2015, most Black sports fans supported paying players, while only about 20 % of white fans favored this change. Notably, white viewers who expressed the strongest anti-Black racism were the most opposed to colleges paying players.
There’s reason, though, to hope that the majority on the Supreme Court will ultimately find that the lower courts did not go far enough. Our antitrust laws protect workers and other producers, just as much as they protect consumers. Employers like the NCAA have no right to hurt their workers in order to supposedly cater to viewer preferences.
