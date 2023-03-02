Piggy bank
123RF

Americans’ low personal saving rate — it currently stands at 4.7% — may seem like cause for worry. The good news, however, is that Americans can count on their corporations to do a lot of savings for them.

Big business is a major force in American life as it is in few other countries, and one of the virtues (and drawbacks) of this arrangement is that it lets Americans spend like crazy: Consumer spending rose by 1.1% last month, the biggest monthly rise in almost two years. The result is a recession-resilient economy — in relative terms at least — and higher levels of consumption, and thus higher living standards.

Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution.

