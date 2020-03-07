President Donald Trump has promised to introduce a new tax-cut plan before the November election, but whatever he and congressional Republicans come up with is likely to be dismissed as little more than political theater. Why, after all, would Speaker Nancy Pelosi let any White House-drafted tax bill pass through the Democratic-controlled House ahead of the critical 2020 vote? But one possible part of the plan, which has been under discussion at least since last summer, should have broad bipartisan appeal: cutting the payroll tax, an idea Trump reintroduced Monday in a tweet. “The Democrats in the House should propose a very simple one year Payroll Tax cut,” he wrote. “Great for the middle class, great for the USA!”
Few federal policies are as deeply regressive as this tax. If what most voters thirst for from Congress is positive action on their behalf, here is an opportunity for the two parties to make progress together.
The payroll levy, established as part of the Social Security Act of 1935, has been a source of controversy for nearly a century. It was designed to cover the costs of America’s most important public retirement-security program by skimming a bit off the top of each salaried worker’s earnings and requiring employers to match that contribution. Through the bulk of the industrial boom in the United States, the system worked well, requiring just a few adjustments through the years. But today, with the nation’s evolution away from old-style factory jobs and toward the gig economy, financing Social Security with a payroll levy no longer works.
At a moment when Democrats are rightfully preoccupied with the scourge of inequality, and Republicans remain focused on cutting taxes, replacing the payroll levy would serve both progressive and conservative interests.
During the 1930s, at the zenith of the New Deal, President Franklin Roosevelt asked Labor Secretary Frances Perkins to design a plan to protect older Americans from financial insecurity. Washington had never considered a long-term economic intervention on the scale of what would become Social Security, and Perkins and Roosevelt found themselves buffeted between two ideologically opposed camps. On the right were conservatives averse to any expanded government role. At the other extreme, populists, led by Sen. Huey Long (D-La.), had begun a movement to guarantee every family an annual income of $2,000.
After fierce debates, Roosevelt and Perkins settled on an approach designed to allay some of the most pointed criticism from both sides. In a nod to more conservative skeptics, they designed Social Security to reflect the contours of European models; eschewing populists’ demands for a universal basic income, they crafted a “social insurance” program in which citizens would pay a premium of sorts and later receive a stipend. The plan would not soak the rich or implement a national sales tax, instead imposing a new payroll tax split between employers and employees.
This system worked remarkably well. In an era when income inequality was not nearly so pronounced, few eligible enrollees had income above the taxable threshold of $3,000, meaning few earned dollars were exempt from the levy. Maybe more important, almost every covered worker had an employer with whom they split the cost — though too many weren’t covered, like agricultural and domestic workers, many of whom were African American. Because the financial burden and budgetary impact of payroll taxation was minimal, providing roughly 1 percent of federal revenue in the initial years, few had real cause to object.
Since then, however, circumstances have changed — drastically. Now, the payroll tax isn’t a small addendum to the federal budget: As Social Security has evolved, it has grown to encompass 35 % of federal revenue. Moreover, in 2019, 68 % of taxpayers were projected to pay more in payroll taxes than in income taxes.
Obviously, the looming election tinges the payroll tax debate with political concerns. But the changing realities of the American economy have scrambled the politics. Democrats and Republicans have reason to believe that what was a good idea in the 1930s has more recently become a policy disaster. Rarely do our nation’s leaders find themselves presented with an opportunity to free middle- and working-class families from a burden they’ve been forced to shoulder disproportionately for much too long. Oddly enough, the run-up to the election may provide a rare window where good policy and good politics align.
