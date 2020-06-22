This will be the year without summer camp for millions of American children. Although some states are allowing camps to open with social distancing measures in place, many camps, especially the nonprofits that provide scholarships to those in need, will struggle to survive this period of uncertainty. The $18 billion industry serves an important economic role, providing jobs and child care.
Many campers think of camp as just a fun place to make memories with friends. But camps are actually the embodiment of education reforms made over the past 150 years and have grown to offer outdoor recreation that serves as a programmed learning experience, teaching important skills that stay with children for life.
Formal summer camps began around New England lakes in the 1880s, serving boys from elite urban families. Back-to-basics, cook-your-own-meals, outdoor camping experiences were viewed as the antidote to the “femininity” of the increasingly refined, wealthy home. The industry grew steadily, with more wealthy parents choosing a camp experience to fill lengthy summer breaks, and organizations such as the YMCA, YWCA and Camp Fire Boys and Girls helping to open experiences to middle-class children. Philanthropists and religious groups organized subsidized camps for the poorest urban children, for whom an escape into the woods offered genuine health benefits as well as experiential ones, given cramped city living conditions.
The educational benefits of summer camp were widely recognized by the early 20th century .
Progressive reformers ensured that the importance of relationships, independence and what are called “soft skills” such as teamwork, communication and emotional intelligence, gained societal recognition, and camps’ ability to inculcate such skills drove their stock to the point that former Harvard University president Charles Eliot argued that a few weeks at a well-run summer camp could be as beneficial as a year of “formal schooling.”
Parents could choose from a variety of focused experiences, ranging from sports to arts. In 1925, more health and lifestyle-oriented camps popped up, including the first camp for children with Type 1 diabetes, which promoted diabetes self-care and independence. Others oriented around religion or political ideals. As late as 1956, there were 27 explicitly communist camps in New York.
Camp was both traditional — promoting the benefits of a return to nature, with rustic architecture to emulate America’s imagined pioneer past — and thoroughly modern, with camps marketing themselves as modern institutions embracing the latest developments in education theory. In the 1920s and 1930s, many camps employed their own psychologists.
The Great Depression put the industry under major strains, as parents’ ability to pay tuition was compromised and falling levels of disposable income impacted donations to nonprofit camps that relied on charity. Finances were tight and attendance fell, ultimately motivating the industry to redouble marketing efforts and launch new fundraising initiatives.
This paid off as the economy rebounded in the post-war era and the camping industry professionalized and expanded.
Going to camp became a rite of passage within many families and an established part of American culture. Eudora Welty’s 1949 classic “Moon Lake” used the camp setting to discuss the transitions between childhood, adolescence and adulthood. Allan Sherman’s 1963 humorous song “Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah” will resonate with many parents’ experiences of receiving letters from homesick campers. Since then, the summer camp has been featured in a variety of forms, including R.L. Stein’s “Goosebumps” series, several episodes of “The Simpsons” and the cult-hit film “Wet Hot American Summer” and has continued to form part of a distinct American youth culture.
The industry has become bigger and more accessible thanks to the rising influence of the nonprofit sector since the Depression era. By 2017, the majority of approximately 5,600 day camps and 8,400 overnight camps serving 14 million attendees offered scholarships, and only a quarter were defined as “for profit.”
Nonprofit camps and scholarship programs give valuable opportunities to children and are the result of over 150 years of progressive education reforms. While we don’t think of them as schools, camps provide educational benefits to children from every socioeconomic strata. As the industry takes a massive hit due to COVID-19, it is important that this remains true and that the nonprofit camps serving the less privileged remain in existence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.