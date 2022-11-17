WASHINGTON — The first remarkable thing about this past week's collapse of FTX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, was its speed: In a little over a week, it went from one of the largest, best regarded exchanges to a bankrupt shell. It took even less time than that to wipe out the entire fortune of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried; on Nov. 7 he was worth $16 billion, but by Friday, effectively nothing.

The second is how little effect this has had on markets beyond crypto, or even on the larger cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin and ethereum, the two most popular tokens, lost significant value during FTX's death throes, but by Monday morning, they had already regained a lot of lost ground. As for more conventional markets, there has as of yet been barely a ripple.

