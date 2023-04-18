The Deschutes Public Library District has two arguments in favor of its current Central Library plan. First, they say, “the voters have spoken.” They assert that the bond vote effectively mandates their plan for the central library. Second, they argue that the county needs a large central library as an efficient way to serve the needs of our fast-growing community.
Both of those arguments are flawed.
In fact, the size (100,000 square feet), location (distant from most) and budget (now approaching $150 million!) for their central library proposal were not revealed in advance of the bond vote. Instead, their community outreach focused on attractive elements like the children’s discovery center or the teen gathering space, not the financial details of the plan.
The library board is split three to two on the central library plan and the bond vote was the narrowest winning margin in the state. The two minority board members have repeatedly expressed their concerns about the plan over the last several years, only to be dismissed by the majority.
I know both Ray Miao and Anne Ness well, and I know they believe they sincerely reflect the views and needs of the voters. And Tony Oliver’s campaign messages make it clear she’s aligned with the interests of the voters in Redmond, who did not even vote to approve the bond.
The bond did promise a central library, and we definitely need one. But the current “Central Library” plan doesn’t work for one simple reason — distance. The Stevens Road property is a one-hour round trip drive from Redmond, farther from La Pine. What parent is going to spend $10 on gas and drive for an hour or more to take their child to a “discovery center” 40 miles away? Especially if similar resources were available in their community library.
The distances involved pit the central library plan against Bend’s Growth Management Plan, its Transit System Plan and its Climate Action Plan. Bend’s city government envisions “complete communities” that provide services, jobs, parks and schools that are accessible by walking, biking.
Those are the key to smart growth and a way to achieve the city’s goals to decrease congestion, pollution and reliance on passenger automobiles. The library should be supporting, not fighting with, those goals.
That support could come from a different kind of central library — one in tune with the way people use libraries today. Readers today are “browsing” the library’s collection online, not walking the stacks in person. They’re ordering books for delivery to their local community libraries, or downloading e-books.
We can expect that trend to continue as the technology improves. Online research services allow patrons to pose questions and get answers — and AI will certainly expand that. And the technology advances are not limited to books alone. For example, online “petting zoos” are giving people opportunities to try out new devices.
Libraries today have the opportunity to move most of the stacks out of public space to a central location, freeing up space for other uses — community meeting rooms, technology centers, the “library of things,” cultural events, etc. This should be the role of the county’s new “Central Library.” It’s not a public space, it’s a “warehouse.”
In that way, Stevens Road is an ideal location. It’s halfway between the major cities of the county, and convenient to 27th Street, a major thoroughfare. We could have an attractive, inexpensive distribution facility, designed for sustainability, that could be built for a fraction of the nearly $150 million planned for the central library. That would leave plenty of money for a new community library on the site, which is adjacent to the planned Stevens Ranch complete community, and would still leave funds for future system expansion.
That’s why I believe why informed voters should support Ray Miao and Tony Oliver in the election in May. A new library board majority can take a fresh look at the plan and ensure the taxpayers’ money is spent well, and supports their needs now and in the future.
(1) comment
very well said.
