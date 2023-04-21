Chinook

On April 14, I attended the annual meeting of the Central Oregon Electric Cooperative at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. At the meeting, Dave Markham, the co-op’s president and CEO, told us that the four Lower Snake River Dams (LSRDs) keep us from being in the dark. Actually, it is Mr. Markham who is in the dark.

The four LSRDs in eastern Washington have driven Snake and Columbia Basin salmon to near extinction. All populations are now on the Endangered Species List. When the dams were built, starting in the 1960s, scientists knew that they would harm what used to be the nation’s most spectacular salmon fishery. The scientists were right and today the salmon continue their disastrous decline year after year.

Jerry Freilich has a Ph.D. in aquatic ecology, was a research scientist for 25 years in six national parks, and was a research coordinator at Olympic National Park in Washington state for 13 years during the time two hydropower dams were removed on the Elwha River.

