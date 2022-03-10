Oregon’s most important natural resource is water. Continued access to cool, clean water is critical for agriculture, high tech industry, recreation, fish and wildlife habitat, to say nothing of drinking water.
As a native Oregonian, angler and scientist who studies fire and forest health, I’m glad that Sen. Ron Wyden is working to expand Wild and Scenic River designations on select federal lands in Oregon.
Protecting Oregon’s pristine rivers and streams isn’t inconsistent with restoring forests and protecting communities from catastrophic wildfire. We can’t restore forests without protecting streams and rivers, and we can’t protect streams and rivers without restoring forests.
Our climate is changing for the worse. In the coming decades we can expect hotter summers, shallower snow packs and longer fire seasons.
The Wild and Scenic River designations that will be created by the River Democracy Act introduced by Oregon Sens. Wyden and Jeff Merkley will keep rivers and streams in their free-flowing state. That means more water will be available for fish, wildlife and people downstream. Forests alongside streams need water from free-flowing rivers to be resistant to fire and drought. Healthy forests in turn provide shade and contribute wood that provides in-stream fish habitat.
New Wild and Scenic River designations respect private property rights and only apply to federal lands. On federal lands, the River Democracy Act will require comprehensive management plans for new wild and scenic river stretches that require protection of native species and active management of areas at high risk of catastrophic wildfire that threaten clean water.
Equally important, the bill establishes an appropriation of at least $30 million a year to ensure that fire risk reduction work is carried out.
Many decades of neglect have contributed to degraded watersheds and out-of-control wildfires. Oregonians need to be prepared for many decades of work including storm-proofing road systems, in-stream habitat enhancement, thinning overly dense forest stands and reintroducing fire under favorable weather conditions.
Federal legislation like the River Democracy Act can be part of the solution.
In addition to more federal investments, we need honest communication and accountability among stakeholders here in Oregon.
There is room for improvements to the River Democracy Act, and I hope Oregonians will read about the River Democracy Act at https://wyden.senate.gov and share ideas about the act and other steps that are necessary to protect water quality and restore forests with Sen. Wyden.
