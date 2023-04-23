Typewriter

One hardly knows where to begin in responding to Scott Stuart’s guest editorial in Thursday’s Bulletin. One of the goals Scott listed for the Republican Party was “to educate the public on how we can achieve unity once again.”

One might assume a first step toward that goal would be to reduce the divisive language by participants on both sides. Referring to Democrats as “elitists” and citizens who “don’t love America the way it was originally founded” does not seem to support achieving unity.

Rick Arthur lives in Bend.

