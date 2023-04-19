Liberty Flag is Capitol priz (copy)

After a few years of challenging tax filing seasons due to pandemic closures, stimulus checks and constantly changing rules and regulations, this year’s filing deadline marks a return to normal for most taxpayers. However, for residents of the Portland area, it’s a different story.

Over the past three years, the Portland area has experienced a sea change in its tax landscape. Local leaders and advocacy groups implemented new income taxes on individuals and businesses as their solution to fund expanded homeless services and access to preschool. Due to these taxes, the Portland region has one of the country’s highest combined top marginal tax rates with some residents facing rates above 60% between local, state, and federal taxes. The rollout of these new taxes has been a mess, as The Oregonian/OregonLive recently reported.

Reschke represents House District 55 – Deschutes and Klamath counties in the Oregon Legislature and serves as the vice chair of the House Revenue Committee. Helfrich represents House District 52 – East Multnomah County to The Dalles in the Oregon Legislature. Both are Republicans.

