The Republican Party, my opinion, thinks it is definitely, absolutely, no doubt about it, the Party of the Right to Life. To prove the point: how many innocent people, children need to die so they can all carry weapons of war for self-protection? From whom? I'm a bit confused, since they seem to be the ones mainly carrying those kinds of guns.
Then, its stance against Roe vs Wade. I'm a bit confused about that too, since the death penalty is still legal in 24 of our 50 States. Guess which state had the most executions between 1976 and January 2021? Aw, you got it; Texas with 538 executions. Florida came in a measly fourth with 99. Except for Ohio, 56, all of the top 10 states with the most executions are deeply red, Southern states.
Then there's the "Right-to-Life" issue and Roe v. Wade. Make no mistake about it, overturning Wade is not about "Right to Life" as I have just proven. It is about control. Just as the gun issue is about control. And the outcome is about who controls who.
To paraphrase and old saw: Women have just gotten too damn upitty and by gawd they need to be put in their place; which is home, barefoot and pregnant.
Texas passed laws bypassing federal, state and local enforcement of anti-abortion laws and put it into the hands of vigilantes.
Big question is, what is going to happen to the women and their children born out of forced pregnancies? Will the men who have created these pregnancies be held accountable?
Will states or the federal government provide the means to raise these unwanted children? Will they send them to college? Or, will they set up cold, unloving orphanages in which to place the child once born? And then wait 18 years to execute it, because it was raised unwanted, unloved and in poverty?
We hear all this rhetoric about overturning Roe v. Wade and forcing women to endure forced pregnancies, but not one single word about the destruction of that woman's life, her dreams or plans and because it's mostly poor women who are going to bear these forced pregnancies. What about the money that she can't earn when she can't work because she is depressed, suicidal or simply under-educated?
What we also don't hear about are the men who created these pregnancies. Are they free to go?
Former President Barack Obama actually tried to help women (and men) by making sure businesses included the cost of birth control under their health plans. Some businesses fought tooth and nail against that, and some very large businesses (for religious reasons) were exempt. But, as I understand it, almost all those health plans will cover the cost of generic versions of viagra.
I'm not lumping all men (not even all Republican men) under one label. Many wonderful, caring men are fighting for women's rights along side the women. I'm particularly speaking about the same old, angry, white guys that believe being male and white gives them the right to make the rules under which we all must live.
— Diana Hopson lives in Redmond
