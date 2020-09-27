Former Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister of Britain Sir John Major argued that character matters in politics when voting for leaders.
He said in a July 7, 2019, BBC HARDtalk interview, “Country is infinitely more important than party ... A proper leader will make a choice that is right for the country even though it is wrong for himself or his party and a wrong leader will make a choice that is right for his party and himself rather than for his country.”
By this measure, our president is not a proper leader. It is evident to most that Donald Trump makes decisions based principally on satisfying his vanity and pressing his personal and political advantage at the expense of the health and safety of our country.
Of the seemingly countless examples of this is the president’s repeated refusal to seriously admonish Vladimir Putin for Russia’s well-documented interference in our 2016 presidential election because to do so might question Trump’s victory over Clinton.
As a result, the Russians continue to meddle in the upcoming election, again to Trump’s advantage.
Similarly, President Trump did not admonish Putin for hiring Taliban to kill U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan. In fact, he labeled the intelligence assessment as a hoax, created by Fake News “only to damage me and the Republican Party” (tweet of July 1, 2020).
Further, President Trump was impeached, in part, for egregiously putting his personal and political interests before the national security of the United States and our anti-Russian ally, Ukraine. As such, ego comes before this president’s sworn duty to “protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Some may call it treason.
Recently, Trump has politicized the coronavirus pandemic, directly endangering American lives and contributing to the 200,000 U.S. death toll — more than the American deaths suffered in WWI and Vietnam, combined.
If you believe that the president’s sworn duty is to protect American lives, then he has violated that oath in downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic and in not mounting a national plan to combat the virus. In fact, his public comments and personal behavior on hygienic practices (e.g., mask-wearing) and reopening plans were in direct contradiction to his own CDC’s recommendations and scientific consensus on those matters.
In local Oregon politics, party allegiance trumped the good of our state as evidenced by the walk-out of 11 Republican senators before the 2019 legislative session ended. Those who fled the state chose to shut down the government rather than perform their duty in voting on the cap-and-invest clean energy jobs bill, HB2020, and other legislation.
A guest column in the Bend Bulletin written at the time by former Republican House Member Lane Shetterly argued that the 11 Republicans violated the Oregon Constitution when they skipped out-of-state and denied a quorum in the Senate just because they were afraid of losing the vote on HB2020.
Shame on Sen. Tim Knopp (SD27 and running for reelection) and Sen. Cliff Bentz (SD30 now running for Congress in CD2) and the others for violating their oaths of office and for betraying the public trust by walking out. Shame on these architects of “gridlock and anarchy” for creating a dangerous precedent that could be used by future legislators of either party to create an unconstitutional tyranny of the minority.
If character matters in choosing our leaders, then we should unseat those who lack allegiance to their oaths and to the democratic principles that many of us hold dear and consider to be above party affiliation and personal gain.
Patriotism is best expressed when love of country and all its people comes before party or self. So, please vote Nov. 3 and consider putting country before party.
