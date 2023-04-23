The Bend Fire and Rescue (BFR) tax levy on the May ballot is a big ask. Here’s why.
In the levy information posted on the city’s website (Bend Fire and Rescue Proposed Local Option Levy, 2/6/2023), the cost of the levy is cited as $.76 per $1,000 or $19 per month on a property with $300,000 of taxable assessed value. This is accurate but misleading. Property taxes are not paid monthly, but rather annually. The first year, property tax would be $228. Of this amount, $168 would be a new tax burden to the homeowner.
Because assessed values automatically increase by three percent per year, at the end of the fifth year of the levy, the assessed value of the property would be about $338,000 and the tax bill would be about $257. Of this amount $189 would be the added tax burden.
But there’s more to this story. The local option levy does not come directly from BFR because it has no taxing authority. A “local option” levy is part of the City’s taxing authority.
BFR has asked the city for more resources and the city has agreed to fund BFR, in part, using its local option taxing authority. The city also supports BFR using revenue from its general fund which imposes property taxes based on its “permanent tax rate.” Going forward, the city plans to slightly reduce general fund support for BFR to $1.19 per $1,000 taxable assessed value.
In combination with the local option tax levy, the owner of a home with $300,000 taxable assessed value would contribute an additional $356 to the operation of BFR. Five years out, this would increase to about $401 due to the automatic increases in taxable assessed value and assuming no changes in the city’s allocation of resources (which is uncertain).
That means the total support for BFR from our hypothetical city taxpayer would be $591 in the first year of the local option levy and $666 in year five. In this context, the increased local option tax of $.56 per $1,000 assessed value looks substantial. It will add to the total tax burden of property owners and will be especially challenging for those with low, middle or fixed incomes.
The bottom line: I recommend that we decline the tax levy increase at this time. The city has two more opportunities to bring a local option tax rate increase before voters. Let’s wait for a subsequent request in the range of $.50 to $.60 per $1,000 assessed value.
Bend Fire and Rescue is a worthy municipal service and deserves a reasonable level of support going forward, but the current ask is overreach in an inflationary economy.
Rod Smith is a retired CFO of a suburban Portland School District and former member of the Bend-LaPine Schools Budget Committee.
