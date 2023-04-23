Guest Commentary podium

The Bend Fire and Rescue (BFR) tax levy on the May ballot is a big ask. Here’s why.

In the levy information posted on the city’s website (Bend Fire and Rescue Proposed Local Option Levy, 2/6/2023), the cost of the levy is cited as $.76 per $1,000 or $19 per month on a property with $300,000 of taxable assessed value. This is accurate but misleading. Property taxes are not paid monthly, but rather annually. The first year, property tax would be $228. Of this amount, $168 would be a new tax burden to the homeowner.

Rod Smith is a retired CFO of a suburban Portland School District and former member of the Bend-LaPine Schools Budget Committee.

