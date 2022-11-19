As the final ballots of the November 2022 elections are tallied, we should consider what the voters told us with their votes. I don’t see strong preferences for either party’s policy platforms in the bundle of candidates who won this election.
What I did hear as a non-candidate throughout 2022 is that voters want solutions to complex problems facing our nation, state and local community.
Locally, people are looking for strategies to provide attainable housing for our workforce; to reduce homelessness on our streets and public lands; to combat addiction and decrease drug overdose deaths; to keep our homes safe from wildfire; and to tame inflation and put our economy on stronger footing.
It’s time to put simplistic campaign slogans aside and get to work solving these real and complex problems. We also need to recognize that both progressives and conservatives have something to contribute in crafting strategies to tackle our important challenges.
Instead of “either-or” policy debates, we should be having “yes-and” policy discussions. Issues that I think could benefit from “yes-and” policy discussions instead of partisan bickering include:
Affordable and workforce housing: We need some land use regulatory reform and policies that help add buildable land to our supply within Urban Growth Boundaries, like Rep. Zika’s HB 4079. But we also need public investment in the infrastructure to support new development. It’s also possible that we need to directly subsidize land acquisition and construction costs if we want to produce housing units that are truly within reach for our local workers.
Homelessness: We cannot simply declare places off limits for sleeping and camping and expect improvement. Without creating pathways for people to exit homelessness and places for them to stabilize their lives while they reintegrate back into the community, bans on camping only shuffle the problem from one unauthorized location to another. We need to develop camping codes, and we need to develop shelter, transitional housing, and wraparound services to address homelessness.
Addiction and drug overdoses: The passage of Measure 110 in November 2020 expanded treatment capacity for substance use disorders in Oregon. But the promised funding to expand capacity has been slow to reach the ground in our communities. In addition, we need mechanisms to intervene in cycles of addiction and to motivate people who are struggling with addiction to seek treatment. The Legislature can improve Measure 110 in 2023 if we can take a “yes-and” approach.
Community wildfire protection: Many Oregonians believe we either need to harden our homes with wildfire-resilient building materials and contain the growth of the Wildland Urban Interface, or we need to reduce hazardous fuel loads in our forests to lower the risk of high-severity fire arriving at our doorsteps. Here in the dry, fire-adapted forests of Central Oregon, we need to do both not only to help protect our homes but also to help to restore the health, resiliency and historic habitat conditions of our forests.
Inflation and the economy: Our nation is currently hoping, sadly, that Federal Reserve interest rate hikes will curb demand, stimulate layoffs and tame inflation. Expanding our workforce could also help tame inflation by slowing wage growth and helping our economy produce enough goods and services to actually meet current demands. But the best way to expand our workforce in a nation with slowing birth rates and a massive wave of retirements of baby boomers is through immigration. Major partisan reconciliation would be needed for that.
The two contested races with the biggest margins of victory on our ballots in Deschutes County this year were Measure 9-148 — which makes county commissioner a nonpartisan position — and Measure 113, which keeps legislators from stalling the legislative process from getting to majority decisions. Maybe the voters actually were telling us something this election cycle. Set partisanship aside, pursue “yes-and” solutions, and get the job done.
