Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of four columns over the next two months on climate change and potential legislation that may give readers information they can take action on in the effort to meet carbon emission reduction goals.
The news reports have been shocking to watch. More and stronger hurricanes and tornadoes threatening the destruction and flooding in the East and fires destroying communities in the West.
Climate refugees are not just in foreign countries but in the United States with people leaving California and eastern coastal areas. Many Oregonians are still living in temporary housing after last year’s fires.
If you fish, farm or fight fires, you see the evidence firsthand. To cope with skyrocketing costs, insurance companies and federal disaster agencies are just beginning to adjust to these threats with substantial changes in premiums and funding.
We all pay taxes and buy insurance, right? We presume climate change is involved, but how does it work and what has carbon got to do with it?
Scientists have been studying the history of the Earth in many different ways — from changing flora and fauna to changing geography and geology. They’ve learned from chemistry, fossils, ice cores, corals, ocean sediments, RNA and DNA. They’ve extracted, reverse engineered, used spectrometers and lasers to look at specimens and into the earth. One of the spectacular discoveries that has resulted from all this work is the relationship of carbon dioxide and temperature.
The National Climatic Data Center at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has graphed the last 800,000 years of this relationship. There have been nine major peaks of both carbon and temperature and nine valleys. The correlation over this period is positive and linear but variable. Variability depends upon interrelationships between numerous Earth characteristics such as the distance of Earth in its orbit around the sun, volcanic activity, cloud formation, Earth’s surface conditions and more, all of which can create feedback loops that accentuate or slow temperature’s reaction to carbon. But the basic relationship is that temperature and CO2 escalate in tandem.
Though the Earth’s temperature has gone up and down over the eons by as much as 14 to 15 degrees Celsius, these changes occurred over many thousands of years. As a simple observation, each peak in NOAA’s graph required 90,000 years on average. From the last valley some 20,000 years ago, Earth has heated some 11 degrees Celsius— or about .055 of a degree each century.
But in the last 100 years, our temperature has increased a full degree, and about 80 % of that has occurred since 1980. Quoting NOAA again, the 10 warmest years on record occurred since 2005.
Similarly, carbon dioxide in the atmosphere increased about 236 parts per million in the last 20,000 years to about 416 ppm, according to NOAA’s direct measurement this year. Over the eons the carbon level in the atmosphere had never exceeded 300 ppm until 1950. These last 70 years have seen carbon increase 39%.
Carbon dioxide is the dominant gas in the atmosphere contributing to higher temperatures, but methane and nitrous oxide are more powerful greenhouse gases and so also a part of the process.
The greenhouse gas title was earned because all three interfere with the transmission of heat accumulated on the Earth’s surface. When the sun’s heat enters the atmosphere, it does so as visible light, and greenhouse gases do not interact with it. When heat tries to bounce back into space, however, it becomes infrared energy, which greenhouse gas molecules absorb and retain. A more complete description composed by Sarah Fecht is at Earth Institute, Columbia University, dated Feb. 25, 2021.
The effects on Earth of climate change can be seen throughout the systems that support life on Earth. But we can talk about it locally as well. Melting of ice sheets can raise water levels at the coast. These higher coast lines can exacerbate floods from earthquakes and tsunamis, which can send Oregon coastal refugees over the mountain to us.
Here in Central Oregon, the melting of our mountain glaciers has been well documented. Reduced snowpack has affected available water for virtually everything: habitat, fish, wells, farmers. Early melting of whatever snowpack exists means that reservoirs cannot fill or even retain enough water through the season for irrigation and recreation.
Drying forests mean more and hotter fires. Reduced soil moisture can change the biota of the soil such that our local species may not regrow. While winds like we had recently are expected about once a year, they may begin to happen more often.
There are innumerable events locally and within businesses and university research centers to reduce carbon emissions or the effects of climate change. However, the most substantive and encompassing efforts are at the federal level, and the next article will be devoted to those.
