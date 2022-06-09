Another mass shooting, this time where the Texas state legislature recently made it legal for 18-year-olds to buy AR-15s in Texas but not handguns. This shooter bought two rifles days after his 18th birthday.
Assault weapons are not needed for hunting deer and other game animals, but they are designed for killing people. Less efficient weapons, such as knives, machetes cannot cause nearly as much harm.
According to national research by everytownresearch.org, 240 mass shootings involving four or more victims occurred between 2009 and 2020, and up to six times as many people were shot per mass shooting when assault weapons were used.
During that period, children and teens made up one out four of their victims. Many of the shooters were legally prohibited from possessing firearms at the time of the shooting.
In one out of three mass shootings, criminals, domestic abusers, and other prohibited people easily avoid background checks in 29 states simply by buying guns from unlicensed sellers — including strangers they meet online.
Our country is not the only country with mental illness, domestic violence or hate-fueled ideologies, but our gun homicide rate is 25 times higher than other high-income countries. What is different is easy access to weapons. This is not just theoretical, American states with weaker gun laws and higher gun ownership rates have higher rates of mass shootings according to the National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information.
The National Rifle Association and many conservative gun owners insist, it seems, that these 240 are “lone wolves” and somehow mentally “off balanced.” That may not be the whole story, and I want to suggest a different viewpoint.
When a therapist counsels a dysfunctional family, that therapist usually hears family members describe one family member as being the “problem in the family.” The therapist silently labels that person the “identified patient.”
The rest of the family unconsciously enables, in a number of ways, that person to act out in disruptive or harmful ways. This allows the rest of the family to be in denial of their complicity in that person’s behavior and think of themselves as healthy and “normal.”
A classic example is the alcoholic in a family who is scolded for drinking too much, while, at the same time, being served a beer.
I have come to think of the United States as a very large dysfunctional family and these shooters are our “identified patients.” This permits too many of us in this country (our family) to deny our complicity in these shooters’ killings through lax gun laws, unregulated weapons sales, misinformation and “white replacement” conspiracy theories that currently are being promoted on Fox News by Tucker Carlson, and other extreme right-wing news sources.
I think every person needs to ask the big question: How many of us enable those shooters to act out the way they do? How do we change our society to be more caring and supportive of each other?
I think if we want to reduce gun violence in this country, we need to change our addiction with our gun culture. In general, we value too much control and domination of others instead of cooperation. That has to change.
We must change our mythology of the “rugged individualists.” We need to develop more compassion toward people different from our families and friends. We need more respect and anti-bullying education, both in our schools and homes. We need to have uniform gun control laws in every state; strong domestic violence intervention, laws and education; and enact strong national weapons sales regulations.
— Robert Marvos lives in Bend
Marvelous article from Mr. Marvos. Excellent points made.
