Shemia Fagan, Oregon Secretary of State

Shemia Fagan

 Oregon Secretary of State

Oregon has a long history as a leading laboratory of democracy.

In 1906, we were the first state to use the citizen’s initiative process.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shemia Fagan is the Secretary of State for Oregon

Tags

(1) comment

DuckBuckeye
DuckBuckeye

Well said.

A sad commentary on our times that so many have come to believe, with no significant proof ever being given, that our election system is broken. The attack on our election officials and those working to run our elections over the last six years has been very frustrating since election sites have been bipartisan for decades. People who have been committed to making sure our votes count have been belittled by folks who believe in the words (but not deeds) of a guy with orange hair.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.