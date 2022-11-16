Now that the elections are behind us, perhaps we can focus on effective governance including creating water security. Across Central Oregon, local rivers and reservoirs have been below normal or even dry. Water for many farmers has been desperately short. Domestic wells have been going dry at an unprecedented rate. All at a time of continued population growth.
While most focus is on surface water, groundwater is equally concerning. The Oregon Water Resources Department is now considering implementing a sensible rule that would require water to be available prior to approving new groundwater permits. Unfortunately, the Central Oregon Cities Organization is not supportive of this change and recently released a white paper titled “Understanding Upper Deschutes Basin Groundwater Levels”.
Without a doubt, Central Oregon cities have done an admirable job managing water usage. They also want access to more water. COCO acknowledges that local groundwater levels are dropping but denies this is reason for concern. They state that while the aquifer is declining, it remains abundant when viewed at depth.
Further, any impact on shallow wells for domestic use should not be a consideration when granting new drilling permits. To quote, “Groundwater users with shallow wells that penetrate only the uppermost portion of the saturated thickness of the Deschutes aquifer should not force the closure of the resource to future groundwater appropriation.”
An argument could be made that the solution to domestic wells going dry is to simply drill deeper. Costs aside, we could all race to the bottom of the aquifer. This completely ignores the fact that the ecosystem that drew us all to Central Oregon is based on a full and overflowing aquifer.
Groundwater emerging as springs creates our local rivers and lakes. It feeds the plants and animals that need access to water. It creates the recreational opportunities for humans that is the foundation of our local lifestyle economy. Additional and deeper wells will allow cities to expand, but at what cost? What sort of lifestyle do we want to enjoy? What do we owe to our fellow creatures?
There is also an element of global warming denial in the COCO paper. Clearly, Central Oregon has seen dry periods in the past. Extreme droughts have also occurred, such as during the Dust Bowl, but to equate our current drought with a typical weather pattern is to ignore the fact that the entire Western U.S. is experiencing the worst drought in at least 1,200 years.
There is no scientific doubt that the planet is heating. Exactly what that will mean for us in Central Oregon is unknown.
Will we have a drier future? Will we get less snow but more rain? Will we see more dramatic extremes? How will a flooding event caused by an unusually large snowstorm followed by an equally large rainstorm impact groundwater recharge? How fast will change come? We simply don’t know, and there are models showing a broad range of possibilities.
We do know that heating is happening more quickly and with greater severity than most models predicted even recently.
COCO wants us to assume that Central Oregon will have a benign future, one with slightly more precipitation, mostly in the form of rain, and that groundwater recharge will continue at a steady pace. That could certainly be true, but are we ready to bet our future on it? Hope is not a plan.
Now is the time to hedge against potentially severe water outcomes. Central Oregon cities have done a great job limiting water use. They need to continue to do so. Waiting to act until we are faced with an even greater crisis will create a far more difficult problem.
Now is the time to protect springs, rivers, lakes, fish, wildlife, recreation, and domestic wells. Now is the time to ensure that water is available for economically beneficial uses, including real agriculture. Now is the time for effective political leadership.
