Now that the elections are behind us, perhaps we can focus on effective governance including creating water security. Across Central Oregon, local rivers and reservoirs have been below normal or even dry. Water for many farmers has been desperately short. Domestic wells have been going dry at an unprecedented rate. All at a time of continued population growth.

While most focus is on surface water, groundwater is equally concerning. The Oregon Water Resources Department is now considering implementing a sensible rule that would require water to be available prior to approving new groundwater permits. Unfortunately, the Central Oregon Cities Organization is not supportive of this change and recently released a white paper titled “Understanding Upper Deschutes Basin Groundwater Levels”.

Yancy Lind lives in Tumalo and writes about water and fish at www.coinformedangler.org

