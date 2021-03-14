In the past year, many of us were confronted with the harsh reality of the daily dangers, aggressions and racism that Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) face.
From unarmed Black men being gunned down by neighbors while out for a run, to a 150% increase in violent, unprovoked attacks on Asian Americans in the past year, the additional stresses faced by BIPOC individuals are myriad, and are manifest in higher rates of chronic conditions and a more than 10-year gap in life expectancy between races.
And while a recent study published by Oregon State University researchers found that recreating in the outdoors saves Oregon approximately $1.4 billion annually in averted health care costs due to reduced rates of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and depression, these benefits are not enjoyed equally.
Indeed, many BIPOC, LGBTQ+, and other historically underrepresented community members have the lowest rates of participation in outdoor recreation because they often feel unwelcome or unsafe in outdoor spaces.
These are also the communities that are disproportionately affected by chronic health conditions and could benefit the most from increased recreation in the outdoors.
The remote isolation of some of our public lands makes them ideal places to go to unwind and get away, but can also spell additional danger to BIPOC individuals. Several incidents that have been widely reported show that bias crimes against BIPOC individuals can happen anywhere, even in our cherished outdoor spaces.
During a moving testimony discussing safety in the outdoors, Chad Brown, a Navy veteran and avid fly fisherman recounted having his brake lines cut for having the gall to be a Black man fishing in Oregon’s rivers.
In another widely reported incident last year, a black family was enjoying a Fourth of July picnic in Lincoln City when they were surrounded by a gang of white men who hurled racial slurs and Nazi salutes at them.
A new bill introduced on behalf of the Governor’s Office and the statewide Racial Justice Council aims to address incidents such as these; Senate Bill 289 would increase penalties for bias crimes perpetrated on Oregon public lands by excluding individuals who engage in hate crimes from entering or recreating in Oregon State Parks, and automatically prohibit anyone who commits a hate crime on Oregon public lands from being able to receive a hunting or fishing license in the state of Oregon.
However — perhaps more importantly — the bill would provide a means for restorative justice and rehabilitation. Individuals found guilty of committing a hate crime on Oregon public lands would be provided with the opportunity for community service and diversity training. SB 289 provides a means to move forward and build a stronger, and safer community.
Over the course of two public hearings, there was overwhelming support for SB 289; including support from Oregon State Police, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, and individual Oregonians across the state.
We Oregonians love our outdoors. Particularly in Central Oregon, access to the outdoors is a significant contributor to our quality of life where we can climb, hunt, fish, or go mountain biking all in a single day. There is no place for hate or violence anywhere in Oregon, especially on our public lands.
These are already stressful and anxious times, and many of us look to our state parks and other public lands as places we go to unwind. SB 289 is the first step in affirmatively demonstrating that all Oregon residents and visitors should feel welcome to enjoy the natural wonders of Oregon, regardless of how we look or who we love.
