Society views progress through growth, but we are reaching the planetary boundaries of our expansion. We need society to survive and thrive whether it grows or not. Our challenge is to meet the needs of everyone within the means of the planet.
In other words, making sure no one falls short on life’s essentials, while ensuring Earth’s life-support systems remain intact. Things may look good in the U.S. while not so spectacular in developing countries.
Planetary boundaries: This piece looks outside our country with a global perspective on planetary capacities, focusing on water, sanitation and hygiene in agriculture, education and then closer to home in changing some of our behavior.
Doughnut economics: Kate Raworth represents a novel approach for defining preconditions for human development, modified from the original work in Nature magazine by Johan Rockström et al., 2009. This approach shows how crossing certain biophysical thresholds could have negative consequences for humanity.
All the following have limits that, if reached, will adversely impact our planet: (1) climate change, (2) destruction of the ozone layer, (3) air pollution, (4) acidification of the oceans, (5) natural ecosystem conversion to cropland, (6) biodiversity loss, (7) overloading nitrogen (N) and phosphorus (P) due to fertilization, (8) chemical pollution and (9) freshwater withdrawals. Four of them are already reaching dangerous limits (1, 5, 6, 7) — all four directly or indirectly related to agriculture.
The world has now arrived in the Anthropocene-era where human actions, above all others, have the most profound impact on the functioning of ecosystems. Not surprisingly, many human impacts are generated because of agriculture — the chief driver of climate change, land use change, biogeochemical flows of N and P, biodiversity loss, and depletion of freshwater resources.
To seize a glimpse of what this reality looks like, see the sobering Netflix documentary — David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet. Then watch Gretta Thunburg tell us why we need, not hope, but action. If not moved to act, then read The Terrifying Warning Lurking in the Earth’s Ancient Rock.
Feminization of agriculture: The developing world is still heavily reliant on agriculture for jobs and national income. The management of rural development and transformation is in the hands of men, women and children; but in a great number of developing countries, as men move out of family farming to work in industry, women and children tend to the agricultural tasks the men leave behind. Many women even take on new jobs and responsibilities and this phenomenon is called the feminization of agriculture.
Helping women to cope: What are some significant actions we have in our power to immediately improve the plight of women? Sustainable Development Goal 6 (Clean water and sanitation) emphasizes the importance of improved water, sanitation and hygiene for women.
For example, women are the preferred candidates for jobs in value-enhancing work in the agricultural sector — like processing fruits and vegetables — where sanitary conditions associated with keeping the food clean is often prioritized over the toilet facilities made available for the female employees.
Workplace hygiene is a big part of job satisfaction.
Education is also important in raising capacity of women to take on these jobs and to break into management positions. Gender-segregated toilets in schools and factories would have a direct effect on girls’ retention in school and women excelling in the workplace after graduation. See the simple but inspiring Girl Effect video to see what effect education and policies can have on improving the conditions of girls and young women.
No loo — No I do. Sticking with the water, sanitation, and hygiene theme, the Community Led Total Sanitation concept proposes a world free of open defecation. Part of this movement is a campaign in India called the ”No Toilet, No Bride” or “No loo — No I do,” which promotes toilet uptake by encouraging women to refuse to marry men who do not own a private toilet.
A place for advocacy. It is hard to believe that open defecation and unsanitary bathrooms are so prevalent, but both are a fact of life. In the face of this reality, some people get fired up to speak up, like Rose George, a tireless women’s advocate from Australia, who urges development workers to organize protests for better sanitation.
Take a longer view. It may look like an impossible hurdle to confront these developmental problems; however, it may be helpful to highlight some tremendous success stories, such as Japan’s trajectory from a country of latrines 75 years ago to a place with the most advanced toilets in the world. What technology!
Behavior modification. Surely, many cannot even think of changing their behavior, but maybe it is time to examine the work of companies who make bidets and NGOs that work on behavior modification. Why? Because getting people to move away entirely from toilet paper will save millions of trees and the ecosystems that they inhabit.
Furthermore, communication needs to highlight that companies like Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, and Georgia-Pacific continue to make toilet paper from 100% virgin forest fiber, feeding a devastating “Tree to Toilet Pipeline.”
