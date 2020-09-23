Shevlin Park is commonly described as beautiful and peaceful. Up on the east side of the park close to the Shevlin Commons parking lot, there are some informative signs that remind us that there was a big fire here called the Awbrey Hall Fire on Aug. 4, 1990. It was one of the worst wildfires in Central Oregon’s history.
The fire started on a ridge overlooking Shevlin Park and it burned 6 miles south to Deschutes River Woods. About two dozen homes were destroyed in less than a day. A 150-foot-tall wall of flame was able to jump over Shevlin Park Road, Skyliner Drive, Century Drive and the Deschutes River. One witness said, “It’s really frightening, the sound and the fury of the fire. I’d never encountered it close at hand, and it scared me to death.” Sobering video footage of the fire can be easily found on YouTube.
Retired Bend Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Howe, gave a history of Bend fires and concludes that “Bend is going to have more big fires. We are a target area. We have the climate. We have all the essential elements needed to create big fires.”
Defensible space
The Awbrey Hall Fire led to better coordination among firefighting organizations along with a public education campaign to reduce fuel loads. Fireproof roofing materials and adequate protective space around dwellings are essential. Houses burn because of ground fuels that throw embers forward at the front of a fire.
Public information is important because many of the newcomers to Bend do not understand fire or principles of fire management. Important civic coordination like Project Wildfire’s Fire Free days typically occur every year in the spring and the fall to collect and remove fuel from a defensible perimeter around homes. Remove any rapidly combustible dry vegetation; dead lower tree branches; pine needles on the roof; and flammable ground cover within five feet of a structure — that is, any ignitable ladder fuels that can be set aflame by embers from the ground to create a house fire.
Prescribed burns are used to reduce the fuel load, but they have been postponed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent any effects from smoke that might further worsen conditions for those who are at risk in the community.
It might be an appropriate time to reassemble a Civilian Conservation Corps to put people to work in the forests to reduce the wildfire danger and to get young people back to work in the face of layoffs due to COVID-19. The CCC was the most popular of the New Deal programs born during the Great Depression. CCC crews built much of the infrastructure in our national parks all over the country.
Tumalo Creek trestle
There once was a trestle spanning the Tumalo Creek canyon which was used for hauling timber to the sawmills formerly located in the Old Mill District of Bend. According to the new sign in Shevlin Park on the western side of the canyon, the trestle was 675 feet long and 60 feet high. It lasted from 1941 to 1957 before being disassembled, repurposing the lumber for an addition to the Deschutes Public Library in downtown Bend.
Yet between that time and the present the trees have significantly regrown. It is easy to find the point where the trestle was constructed between the canyon walls, but the trees have regrown so tall that it is hard to discern the space that the trestle would have occupied.
To the untrained eye, there are few signs of the Awbrey Hall Fire. When standing on the footbridge crossing Tumalo Creek you can listen to the sound of the quickly flowing water and marvel at gigantic ponderosa pines on both banks of the creek that must have lived through the Awbrey Hall Fire.
Homes on the east side of Shevlin Park are closer than they were in 1990. The water sounds beautiful, but the roar of a wildfire would certainly drown it out. The frequency of wildfires is increasing with each decade, but memories of big fires fade fast. Even though there are occasional prescribed burns in the park it is likely that it will burn again.
