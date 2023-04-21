Regarding the current brouhaha about the location and size of the proposed new central library, I find that urban planning in Bend is lacking vision.
The police department is located in one place, the fire department in another, the school district headquarters in yet another, the parks and recreation district in yet another, the sheriff’s department in yet another, the city and county administrative offices are scattered across the periphery of the downtown area, the courthouse has outgrown its space and the new proposed library will be distanced from all of the above.
In time, Bend will need a cultural arts center, including a museum and a performing arts theater.
And the railroad runs right through the middle of town. Trains typically consist of more than 50% tanker cars. We are only one derailment away from a catastrophe, not to mention the numerous number of grade crossings, the worst being the one at Reed Market Road, for which the recent bond issue was supposed to have rectified, but seems now to have been forgotten.
Presently, we have a singular focus on housing, but as Bend moves toward a population of 140,000 to 150,000 in the next 20 years and probably more thereafter, some serious planning needs to occur now to make Bend a manageable place to live without creating yet more sprawl.
I propose two things:
1. While some large tracts of land are still available inside of present day Bend, one parcel should be set aside to gradually move and consolidate all of the above described functions into a single location. This has the advantage of ease of communication and service among government entities and for public access to these agencies. Furthermore, by freeing space around the downtown area, commercial business in the downtown area can expand, creating a true core district for our city.
2. The railroad must be moved east of the future envisioned city — probably 5 miles or so east of 27th Street. The federal government passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill last year; surely our two senators are capable of seeing that a portion of that enormous sum can be devoted to the project.
Space could be set aside to allow businesses that are railroad-dependent to relocate adjacent to the railroad, such as propane gas distributors and gravel companies.
The project could be in part funded by redevelopment of the very desirable property that the railroad now occupies in central Bend. Yes, the railroad is conservative and perhaps resistant to change, but the move would benefit the railroad as well.
When I mention these ideas to folks, I am told: “impossible!” Well, so be it, but consider what the alternative will be. Time to think outside of the box!
