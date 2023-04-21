Bend City Hall

Regarding the current brouhaha about the location and size of the proposed new central library, I find that urban planning in Bend is lacking vision.

The police department is located in one place, the fire department in another, the school district headquarters in yet another, the parks and recreation district in yet another, the sheriff’s department in yet another, the city and county administrative offices are scattered across the periphery of the downtown area, the courthouse has outgrown its space and the new proposed library will be distanced from all of the above.

Stephen L. Katz lives in Bend.

