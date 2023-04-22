For rent sign

A For Rent sign near SE 85th Avenue and Brooklyn Street in Portland.

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian

We are in a homelessness and affordable housing emergency, and inflation is only making it worse. Oregonians already struggling to make ends meet are facing up to a 14.6% rent increase this year. Families paying the median rent in Portland, $1,795, are seeing increases of up to $260 per month or $3,120 per year.

Most people can’t afford an unexpected $400 expense, so it’s no surprise that we are hearing from renters across the state that rent increases are forcing them from their homes. There is a direct relationship between rising rents and rising homelessness. If we don’t get these rising rents stabilized, more people are going to end up homeless.

Wlnsvey Campos represents Senate District 18-Aloha in the Oregon Legislature. Andrea Valderrama represents House District 47-East Portland in the Oregon Legislature. Both are Democrats.

