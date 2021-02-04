Super Bowl Sunday is nigh upon us, and one can sense the anticipation for a competitive game and a large gathering of friends to watch it with. Don’t do it.
I hate to throw cold water on what has become a de facto national sports holiday, but there’s this nagging pandemic thing out there that, while vaccines are starting to spread across the country, has not really abated.
It does appear we may be on the downhill side of this, but as you recall, it’s been a roller coaster of spikes and declines several times over this past year. Take a look at the graphic we publish each day on Page A2. Surges of varying amounts have happened following every sort of national holiday — July 4th, Labor Day Weekend, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Deschutes County Health Department and St. Charles Medical Center publish daily infection counts, and one can see the same trend there, too.
Last July 16, the county saw a bump of 28 new cases; Sept. 19, there were 16 new cases; Dec. 4, it exploded to 129 new cases; Jan. 1 saw 108 new cases. The Oregon Health Authority noted that it did not see a post-Thanksgiving surge across the state as people appeared to be more aware of the issue. However, case numbers did pick up following the Christmas holidays.
St. Charles, for the greater part of January, had an average of 40-plus patients hospitalized for COVID-19, the highest numbers since the pandemic began. Those numbers are slowly dropping off to a “normal” average of 10 to 15. The statewide numbers have mirrored this trend, as well.
More distressing is that the number of deaths in Oregon from COVID-19 is about to top 2,000 by this weekend.
What does it tell us? Logic dictates that families and friends did gather in groups during those holidays, and the result was a spike in cases. This Sunday could be no different unless we choose to self-isolate one more time. Hosting Zoom, Skype or other online chat room meetings with your friends instead of being together in one room is the better alternative, although, granted, not as much fun.
All this is aimed at trying to get back to some normalcy, especially for our restaurants and tap rooms.
Restaurants are still reeling in Central Oregon. They are what make this region so livable.
We’re glad to see Bend’s Sparrow Bakery launch a “Twice More” campaign encouraging all of us who can afford it to order takeout or dine in twice as many times per week than usual. This is no time to be complacent with the advent of the vaccine and think that restaurants may pull out of this economic dive. Restaurants, bars and food trucks all still need our help. (For listings of local restaurants, take-out options, check out our GO! Magazine in print and online).
Which brings us back to why we need to sequester for just a little bit longer. It is no time to become complacent and believe that with the advent of a vaccine, things will return to normal in short order. Oregon’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration is seeking to make mask-wearing and other requirements permanent for the life of this pandemic. We can help bring this sequestration to an end earlier if we abide by the rules: distancing, wearing a mask, good cleaning practices and avoiding crowds.
I’m a big fan of the Big Game as much as anyone, and it goes without saying I savor the chips and dips and munchies along the way. But there’s one spread that we should avoid this Sunday and that is the Super Bowl Super Spreader.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.