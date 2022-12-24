There is a well-established ethical rule among journalists that, no matter how bad things get, you don’t do anything that could impact the story. Our job is solely to bear witness and report what happens.
It isn’t always that simple, nor the most humane thing to do. For transparency’s sake, and to show how we make decisions as reporters with The Bulletin, this is what happened when we covered the cold snap from a homeless encampment this week.
Bulletin photographer Dean Guernsey and I went to Hunnell Road in Bend on Thursday to interview people in their tents and trailers about how they were coping with the 6-degree weather. This is where we met Shellie Macvane.
I could see Macvane’s jaw quivering from across the road. After introductions, she agreed to speak with us. We walked with her to her tent. She had a few sleeping bags. She wore sweatshirts, thin gloves and a red headband. Pale and shivering, she struggled to respond to clear questions. After finishing up the interview and taking a few photos, we left.
It didn’t take a doctor to discern that Macvane was in bad shape. Her tent was paper thin and she did not have the proper clothes for the frigid conditions. Freezing rain and snow was in the forecast. We were concerned she wouldn’t survive the night.
Before Dean and I discussed whether or not we should help Macvane — it sounds heartless, I know — we saw Bend residents Bill and Judy Hess up the road. The couple told us they were here to provide aid in the form of warm clothes and snacks. We told them about Macvane. They, of course, asked to be taken to her.
As we prepared to head that way, Dean peered inside a box nearby. We had watched someone drop it off earlier. There he found propane heaters. He grabbed one and, alongside Bill and Judy Hess, carried it down the road toward Macvane. The couple handed her some supplies and told us they would make sure Macvane knew how to use the heater. She was visibly grateful.
After heading back to our well-heated homes that night, I couldn’t help but think about what my mentors taught me in journalism school: Be a human first.
There’s no shortage of horror stories that underscore ethical debates among journalists over whether or not to get involved.
In 1983, a television news crew in Alabama sat back and filmed a man who told them he would set himself on fire in the town square to protest unemployment in America — and then did it. In 1994, photojournalist Kevin Carter won a Pulitzer Prize for a photo he took of a clearly-starving child and a vulture stalking in the background.
Each scenario is different, but these stories played in my head as we quickly wrapped up the article for Friday’s paper. Dean and I knew Macvane was better equipped for the cold, but we decided that we couldn’t sit back and wait to see what happened.
So I called the Deschutes County police non-emergency dispatch line — 541-693-6911 — and requested a wellness check for Macvane. A Bend Police officer and at least one medic responded. Over the phone, I helped them find Macvane’s tent.
Some journalists might read this column, roll their eyes and accuse us of advocating for Macvane. They’re wrong. In the case of human life and safety, I would argue that this was, in fact, the most ethical thing we could have done.
Late Thursday evening, the Bend police officer texted me that they had found Macvane. She was in an ambulance “being evaluated,” he said. Then he texted me the following: “Someone had dropped off a couple heaters for her so she has heat as well inside her tent. Thank you for the call and have a great night.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Almost every street in every town in Oregon could have photo radar cameras perched to catch speeders under new proposed legislation in the Legislature.Do you think this is a good idea to help stop speeding? Is it excessive or inappropriate enforcement? Tell us what you think. Email news@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.