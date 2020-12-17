To the Bend City Council: I keep hearing, “We have to take care of the homeless. We have to try something.”
You were not elected to “try.” You were elected to enrich the community, to do no harm and to ensure that plans implemented will be innovative and have a high probability of success. That is how we must help the homeless. You were not elected to open the same type of camp that has consistently failed in other cities or to place the camp in an area that endangers camp occupants and the surrounding community.
Here are some of the major issues the city and members of the City Council might have to explain and or justify in civil court after people and/or property are injured or damaged related to the completed homeless camp:
• The city has acknowledged that the area of the intended camp is the most fire-prone area in the city. Is that a good place for a homeless camp?
• There was a major fire last summer caused by a homeless person’s RV that caused the north end of the city to be evacuated. The city advised that firefighters were unable to fight the fire on the ground and no amount of training or equipment would have changed that fact. The fire was finally stopped with air assets that are not always available. Is that an acceptable place for a homeless camp?
• A major cause of the evacuation was the concern that a pest control manufacturing company a mile from the fire could become damaged or consumed by the fire causing a catastrophic hazmat situation. Your plan is to construct the homeless camp next to and down wind of this same pest control manufacturing plant?
- Several other homeless persons’ RVs have caught fire in and around Bend in the last few weeks.
• Was the fire chief consulted about this proposed site? Did they provide a written response concerning their assessment of the proposed site?
The impromptu homeless camp on Hunnell Road is a good microcosm of the intended camp. Word got out that enforcement has been suspended and the place filled up. There is currently no more curbside space, so people are dragging their RVs into the brush, causing a major fire hazard.
At first, the city said they were going to construct the homeless camp because the railroad company was threatening to cancel their crossing contract due to crossing issues related to homeless persons. This had nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Lately, the city has attempted to use the State COVID-19 emergency declaration (HB 4212) to bypass land use decision issues and would only be subject to review under ORS 34.010 to 34.100.
The city has failed to meet the minimum requirements of the emergency declaration including that there must be adequate transportation access to commercial and medical services; and that the camp’s location will not pose any unreasonable risk to public health or safety.
COVID-19 related evictions are illegal, but the courts have upheld evictions that were unrelated to COVID-19.
How would the court rule concerning the process used to implement the homeless camp?
The city of Bend covers over 21,300 acres of land. This is the best six acres you could procure?
I know the City Council says that they are trying to help the homeless, but it sure looks like you are doing whatever it takes to move the homeless out of the view of our tourists with little regard for the safety of the residents of the homeless camp or the surrounding community.
It does not help that none of the members of the City Council lives in the area of the intended homeless camp.
I fear that the approval and construction of this homeless camp (Phase 1 of a 3-phase plan) will open the City of Bend to great civil liability and could have a catastrophic financial impact on Bend.
