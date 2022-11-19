A mandate requires the banning of fossil fuel-powered vehicles years ahead of when the infrastructure to deliver the needed supply of electricity can be built.
A mandate phases out electricity produced by coal and natural gas when there’s no possibility of replacing the supply with wind and solar power.
Regulations curtail the mining of vital minerals, despite those minerals being the key components necessary to build batteries, turbines and distribution lines.
Now, we find that efforts to reduce petroleum-based fuels will reduce reliable supplies of a vital agricultural fertilizer and a key component in the manufacture of electric motors and lithium batteries. Go figure.
The Sulphur Institute filed a brief last week in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia opposing the California-led effort to phase out gas- and diesel-powered vehicles.
Sulfur is a fundamental crop nutrient and indispensable to U.S. agriculture, according to the institute.
Regulations that target internal-combustion engines while promoting battery-powered vehicles will paradoxically reduce the supply of sulfur but increase the demand for it, the institute argues.
California will ban new gas- and diesel-powered cars, pickups and SUVs in 2035 and is considering applying the ban to all new trucks in 2040. As many as 20 other states, including Washington and Oregon, will follow suit.
The institute is one of dozens of trade groups, environmental organizations and businesses that have filed amicus briefs in a lawsuit over whether California can ban new gas- and diesel-powered vehicles.
Sulfur — or sulphur, as the British spell it — is a chemical element, number 16 on the periodic table. Sulfur compounds are used in a variety of products vital in the modern world. Sulfur is an important plant nutrient, and therefore a key fertilizer.
In fact, according to the institute, two-thirds of the world’s sulfur goes into fertilizers.
Although sulfur can be mined, 80% of the world’s supply is a byproduct of oil refining. Once politicians and regulators cut off the oil, something that now is cheap and plentiful will become expensive and scarce.
As we said, sulfur can be mined, but that is expensive and dirty. Environmental concerns ended mining in the U.S. decades ago.
Now, the largest suppliers of mined sulfur are China, Russia and Saudi Arabia.
The institute argues that fertilizer makers will find themselves bidding against the makers of electric motors and lithium batteries for scarce sulfur supplies. That will push up the price of food and electric vehicles.
We don’t deny the reality of climate change, but we are skeptical of short-sighted efforts to stop temperatures from rising. Sweeping mandates too often fail to consider the practical ramifications and the technical requirements necessary to turn dream into reality.
Our transportation and energy delivery systems are complicated and have developed over decades. Blowing them up without regard to the details only courts disaster.
These initiatives involve difficult engineering and logistical problems that can’t be solved with magical thinking.
