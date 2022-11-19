Sulfur powder

Too often magical thinking guides climate policy.

  • A mandate requires the banning of fossil fuel-powered vehicles years ahead of when the infrastructure to deliver the needed supply of electricity can be built.
  • A mandate phases out electricity produced by coal and natural gas when there’s no possibility of replacing the supply with wind and solar power.
  • Regulations curtail the mining of vital minerals, despite those minerals being the key components necessary to build batteries, turbines and distribution lines.
