Greenhouse gases (GHGs) are out of sight and out of mind. This public service message reviews U.S. GHG emissions from carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O) and fluorocarbons (see table below). Also presented are the carbon dioxide equivalency (CO2e) of GHGs, indicating their potential to trap more heat relative to CO2.
Note that fluorinated gases have no natural source — they are 100% man-made — and are dangerous because of their high CO2e and long atmospheric lifetimes. Two examples: perfluorocarbon, used in the manufacturing of semiconductors, has a CO2e near 10,000 and sulfur hexafluoride, used as an insulating gas in electrical transmission equipment, has a CO2e of 22,800, making it among the most potent GHGs.
Finally, carbon black and water vapor also contribute to global warming, but they are not GHGs.
Note: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data were used in the preparation of this article.
|GHG
|GHGs in the US atmosphere (%)
|CO2e
|CO2
|81
|1
|CH4
|10
|25
|N2O
|7
|300
|Fluorocarbons
|2
|10,000+
Human activities have increased CO2 in the atmosphere. The concentration of CO2 in Earth’s atmosphere is currently 412 parts per million (ppm). This represents a 47% increase since the beginning of the Industrial Age when the concentration was near 280 ppm. CO2 presents a major challenge because it stays in the atmosphere for 300-1,000 years.
CO2 is generated from the combustion of fossil fuels used for transport (34%), electricity (32%), industry (15%), homes and businesses (11%), and other sources (7%). Several industrial processes also produce CO2 emissions that do not involve combustion such as production of cement, iron, steel, and chemicals. Many industrial processes also use electricity, indirectly generating CO2.
CH4: Human activities emitting CH4 include leaks from natural gas systems and the raising of livestock. CH4 is also emitted by natural sources such as wetlands. In the US, 38% of CH4 emissions are from livestock (enteric fermentation) and manure management; 36% from natural gas, petroleum, and coal mining; 17% from landfills; and 9% from other sources.
Agriculture is the largest source of CH4 emissions in the U.S. Reorganizing our waste management systems to fully separate our garbage would improve our ability to compost organic materials and generate electricity from the emitted CH4. Recycling metal, glass, plastic, paper and organic materials is an essential step in the transition to a circular economy.
Natural gas and petroleum systems are the second largest source of CH4 emissions in the U.S. CH4 is emitted to the atmosphere during the production, processing, storage, transmission and distribution of natural gas and the production, refinement, transportation, and storage of crude oil.
According to Science Advances, satellite sensors have revealed that fracking in the heartland of the US is releasing CH4 at a record-breaking rate. The high CH4 leakage rate is mostly from venting, flaring and fugitive emissions. Solutions include better wellbore sealings and CH4 detection.
There is another reason to worry about CH4. The Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the planet, and the region is home to enormous stores of organic carbon locked up in permafrost soils that if thawed would liberate CH4. Water warmed by climate change is already forcing the release of CH4 from beneath the sea floor. CH4 emitted today lasts for only a decade in the atmosphere, so decreasing CH4 emissions is a feasible place to begin making progress in combatting climate change.
N2O accounted for about 7% of all U.S. GHG emissions. Agricultural soil management is the largest source of N2O emissions in the U.S., accounting for about 78% of total N2O emissions. N2O is also generated from treatment of domestic wastewater. N2O is the single greatest ozone-depleting substance — a gas not regulated under the Montreal Protocol. Limiting future N2O emissions would enhance the recovery of the ozone layer (protecting us from dangerous, cancer-causing levels of ultraviolet radiation).
Recommendations to reduce GHGs
Energy: The burning of natural gas, and oil for electricity and heat (25%) is the largest single source of GHGs globally. In Oregon we could rapidly move to 100% clean energy using hydro, solar and geothermal sources, while also reorganizing waste management to create CH4 for electricity generation.
Agriculture: GHG emissions (24%) from agriculture, forestry, and other land uses comes mostly from cultivation of crops and deforestation (not adjusted for CO2 removed by sequestration). Oregon can focus on reforestation and management schemes to increase sequestration of CO2, rehabilitating areas burned by forest fires while improving forest health state-wide.
Transport: Almost all transportation energy comes from petroleum-based fuels, largely gasoline and diesel. State government conversion to electric vehicles and incentives for citizens to purchase electric vehicles can help reduce dependence on fossil fuels used for transport.
Heating: GHG emissions from buildings (6%) arise from burning fuels for heat in buildings. Continuation or increase of government subsidies are recommended to encourage household energy efficiency improvements.
