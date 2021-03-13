Thank you to the editorial board for highlighting the need for more investment in transit, biking and walking. Bend is at a critical juncture in prioritizing spending on these types of initiatives while also mitigating parking pressures.
At Commute Options, we strive to facilitate better and safer commuting options for Bend and throughout Central Oregon for a number of reasons. A well-funded bike and pedestrian route system can improve safety for children and adults who choose to walk or roll, boost Bend’s livability, increase health benefits through active transportation and reduce adverse environmental impacts from traffic congestion and carbon emissions.
In regard to financing mechanisms, one new source for increased funding is under consideration right now by the State Legislature. SB 395, dubbed “Safe Routes For All” would increase funding for safer bike and pedestrian routes. Funding for this use has been stuck at just 1% of State transportation funding for 50 years. A lot has changed in the last 5 decades, especially in Bend and Central Oregon. A funding hike is long overdue.
Commute Options has been active in Central Oregon for 30 years and has seen first-hand how commuting patterns have changed, due to more options such as bus service, bikeshare, expanded bike and pedestrian routes and more. We appreciate all that our local elected officials have done to make that happen along the way. That said, with renewed investment, there are new options and technologies that will make commuting even easier and safer in the years ahead.
— Brian Potwin, Executive Director Commute Options, Bend
