The city of Bend will soon consider both the master plan for Stevens Ranch and annexing this area into the city.
Stevens Ranch is a 375-acre property south of Stevens Road and east of 27th street, which will add 1,710 housing units and generate 25,068 “net weekday trips,” mostly on 27th street.
This June, the Oregon Legislature also passed a bill that will bring the adjoining 260 acres into the UGB in 18 months, bypassing the normal UGB adoption process. If developed at the same rate as Stevens Ranch, this will add an additional 1,186 housing units and 17,380 trips for a total of 2,896 and 42,448 respectively.
According to Bend City Councilor Anthony Broadman, quoted in The Bulletin, the area “has the potential to be the densest master plan for a community in Bend’s history.”
As it stands, the master plan for Stevens Ranch appears to meet all the criteria set by the city. My objection to the master plan and the annexation is that there is no consideration of the impact this additional property will have on traffic and livability in this area.
To not examine the impact of the additional 260-acre parcel is particularly poor planning and extremely short-sighted. If we must have growth, we need to do this intelligently, not ignore other developments that we know are coming soon, or Bend’s highly touted “livability” will become only a memory.
— John Schaeffer, Bend
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Oregon has left it up to local district administrations and school boards to decide how to implement guidance from federal and state authorities, and the Bend-La Pine Schools is working with public health officials to finalize its recommendations, which it plans to present to the board in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.