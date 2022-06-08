The whitewater park surfing tragedy was just that, an horrific event that resulted in the drowning of 17-year-old Bend surfer Ben Murphy on April 30.
The park plans to reopen June 18 with some safety measures in place and safer wave flow operations.
Before we get to any of that, however, we have to acknowledge the heroic efforts of all the surfers at the park that date when it was discovered that Murphy had fallen, and became trapped under water.
Surfer after surfer jumped or dove into the river in an attempt to free Murphy. There was a nonstop line of people attempting to reach him any way they could. Some jumped in from above the wave, hoping to grab onto Murphy, while others used their boards to paddle upstream hoping to grab the youth. Some even tried to form a human chain to reach him.
The flow of the river swept people away quickly, hindering the rescue attempt. Efforts didn’t stop until finally his body was freed from where it was snagged and rescuers performed CPR on him on the river bank.
Here's a little about how the wave operates from Julie Brown, information officer for Park and Rec District:
It’s not possible to have an emergency shutoff at the site because there is not way to stop the river flow. There are BPRD staff who have training and access to control the gates and can redirect flows into the other channel.
Because of the complexity of the system, combined with an infinite number of potential events, it’s not practical to think that a “STOP” switch could be programmed within the system, Brown said.
The parks wave and control structure consist of 26 pneumatic gates. Each gate is controlled individually through Programmable Logic Control, (PLC), Interface. The PLC’s interface is via a secured WIFI app on iPads, Brown said. The system also includes six pressure transducers that record individual pool elevations within the whitewater park, as well as the up and down stream pools.
There are not ropes or other lifeguard equipment on site. Per conversations with first responders and experienced whitewater users, ropes and other equipment in the hands of untrained individuals can create additional hazards for others when used improperly in a river, Brown said.
There are not BPRD staff on site at all times. The river doesn’t have open/closed hours and there isn’t authority to do that at all or individual access points.
"We facilitate access to this natural amenity and are taking steps to reduce hazards, but we can’t eliminate them completely," Brown said.
It’s great to see that the Bend Park and Rec District board has taken quick action and added safety rules so that the site can reopen.
According to The Bulletin story by reporter Michael Kohn, one measure includes the insertion of a block between two gates at the surf wave where Murphy’s foot was trapped. The block was installed on May 25.
Surfboard leashes will also be prohibited as it’s believed Murphy’s leash was tangled in the underwater gates and contributed to the accident.
And the park district will add signs and offer information on safe surfing at the park.
We’re pleased with the fairly quick report out and action taken by the park board. Here’s hoping this season remains safe for all floaters and surfers on the Deschutes through the Old Mill District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.