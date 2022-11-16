Police car lights.

The Bend Police Department is reaching out to homeowners for its annual survey about the effectiveness of the department and is seeking comments for where the department should best concentrate its efforts.

We would share the link, but for the survey to be statistically valid, it has to come from those who received the letter in the mail at home, notifying them of the survey. We encourage those who have received the notice to fill it out. The more who respond, the better data the department has to take action.

