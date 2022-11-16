The Bend Police Department is reaching out to homeowners for its annual survey about the effectiveness of the department and is seeking comments for where the department should best concentrate its efforts.
We would share the link, but for the survey to be statistically valid, it has to come from those who received the letter in the mail at home, notifying them of the survey. We encourage those who have received the notice to fill it out. The more who respond, the better data the department has to take action.
According to Shelia Miller, Bend Police communications manager, the goal is to get a better understanding of how the community perceives its police department. The survey is attempting to measure public trust and get a better idea of where it should focus its resources.
“A good example of how we use the information is that in previous years, our survey has shown that alcohol-related offenses, including DUIIs, were a huge concern for our community, and that respondents supported the idea of creating a DUII enforcement detail,” Miller said. “As a result, we took two officers and made their focus entirely DUII, and that’s been hugely successful.”
Like all agencies and local businesses, the police department struggles with staffing. At last count, Miller said, there are at least seven officer vacancies, and the number of calls continues to grow on an annual basis.
To combat some of the workload, a few years back the department implemented the ability for citizens to file their own reports for minor crimes.
“If someone calls nonemergency dispatch regarding these types of crimes, our officers (or community service officers, in some cases) will respond either via phone or in person to create a report,” Miller said. One can file a report online at this link,(bendbulletin.us/3hJDTzA).
We’d also like to see more foot patrols in parks and neighborhoods, as well as downtown. In other communities, we’ve seen that as a successful way of breaking down barriers between police and residents. It’s effective for police to better know the issues “on the ground” so to speak. Small-business owners appreciate the visibility of police when they walk a beat. And police can recognize trouble spots that may need more attention.
Here’s some findings from last year’s survey:
61% of respondents rated the police department as “good” or very good at building trust with their community.
Nonwhite respondents rated the department’s recent community engagement efforts less favorably than white respondents.
Nine out of 10 respondents reported feeling safe in their neighborhood, nearest park, and downtown during the daytime.
Rates of perceived safety were noticeably lower at night, particularly for city parks and downtown.
Women and recent victims of crime reported lower levels of perceived safety.
The Larkspur and Old Bend neighborhoods may need additional resources to address perceived safety.
A high proportion of respondents rated quality of life offenses (e.g., alcohol, property damage, drugs, trespassing, public order, environmental crimes such as illegal dumping) as a problem for Bend.
Qualitative remarks supported these concerns but several also indicated hate crimes as being a local concern to residents.
The new survey results will be shared on the police department’s website in the spring. The data gleaned from the survey will be used to help the department do strategic planning, and budgeting and allocate its resources.
We encourage you to take the survey if you've received the notice in the mail.
