Ever wonder where your next meal is coming from? Many of us don’t give it a second thought. Now, think about suddenly having nothing, no extra clothes, no furniture to sit on, no car, no access to cash.
That’s the nightmare many of those who live along the Santiam River are experiencing since the wildfires burned through there, destroying whole towns.
Bend, Redmond and Terrebonne restaurants have been stepping up since that disaster to provide meals for the suddenly homeless.
Last week, lunches donated by the Terrebonne Depot, one of several local restaurants that have sent food to 205 evacuees staying at five hotels in Bend and Redmond.
Brian Frelich — who lives outside Blue River, a small town along the McKenzie River that was destroyed in the 170,000-acre Holiday Farm Fire — said he can’t believe all the support he has received since he arrived. In addition to free meals, he got a haircut, packs of toiletries and tickets to the Cascade Chute Out rodeo taking place at the Deschutes County fairgrounds near the hotel.
“This community is outstanding,” Frelich said in a report by Bulletin writer Kyle Spurr. “They have helped us immensely.”
Cheri Helt, the Republican state representative who owns Zydeco Kitchen & Cocktails in downtown Bend, has also been donating meals this week to the evacuees with her family. She said her children inspire her, reminding her that they would rather work a food line than stay at home, as those in need, simply have nothing.
Although the air is clearing from the wildfires, now is not the time to stop contributing. You can help by giving cash to the Red Cross. Here’s how:
Visiting redcross.org, call 800-RED CROSS or text the words WILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.
