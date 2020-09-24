I’ve known state Sen. Tim Knopp to be an advocate for education. I know this because I’ve worked with him in Salem to help get resources to OSU-Cascades here in our community, a college that increases equitable access for those who may not be able to afford attending college away from the support of their family.
Sen. Knopp has helped bring in millions of dollars for OSU-Cascades. As a graduate and former staff of the university, I know that the school would not be what it is today without his dedication and support.
It isn’t just higher education though, Sen. Knopp has been a voice for expanding educational opportunities. He has voted for budgets funding education for K-12, and sponsored education that increases equity in education. He sponsored legislation that would require education about the Holocaust, being a voice against those who deny the atrocity.
He also cares about the security of students at school too; not only did he sponsor Kaylee’s Law to reform college campus security, but he sponsored legislation that requires volunteers at the school to submit to background checks to help protect students. To me, it is clear that there is only one choice when it comes to the candidate for education in Senate District 27, that’s why I’m casting my vote for Tim Knopp.
— Lynnea Fredrickson, Redmond
