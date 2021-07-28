Typewriter

I live in a senior apartment building in Redmond. On July 24 at 5:41 p.m., I dialed 911 services because a woman in our building was in distress.

From the moment I dialed 911 and the operator answered, it was go time. There was none of the usual 911 chitchat. The operator asked, what was the address of the emergency, and from there went into a very organized, very detailed and very well-planned system that got our new resident safely away to the hospital.

It was unfortunate that we didn't have more information regarding our resident since she has only been living with us for about a week. But the EMTs assured us that they would get the information they needed and that everything would work out well.

I just wanted to give a huge shout out to all the 911 personnel and the dedicated operator who is so perfect and practiced at the job he is doing. It's so nice to know that we are safely in your hands in these difficult times.

Thank you for all you do. And please note, we stand behind you and beside you as a community. And we are constantly reminded of you dedication each and every time we dial 911.

— Linda Williams, Redmond

