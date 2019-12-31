I have a different view of Bend these days.

I’m not sure if the old adage “may you live in interesting times” is a blessing or a curse. For The Bulletin, 2019 was filled with interesting times, which put the newspaper in the spotlight for much of the year. Understandably, there was concern about the newspaper’s future, as Western Communications bankruptcy unfolded and out-of-state suitors lined up at the door.

Our company, EO Media Group, was fortunate enough to win the bid and take ownership Sept. 1.

Moving back to Bend this past September wasn’t something I would have imagined at the start of the year. Having left The Bulletin nearly three years ago, I assumed Bend was (sadly) in the rearview mirror as my new job with EO Media Group took my husband and me over the hill to Salem.

The Bend we left was a fun place to live and play. And coming back, that’s still the case. But there is something more that I didn’t fully appreciate before. Perhaps it’s passion or maybe it would best be described as soul. Either way, there is a level of caring about the community and the future that is uniquely Bend.

For the newspaper, what we heard back in September was connect with the community, get involved, broaden the focus of coverage, practice solution-based journalism. That aligns well with our company’s mission, to produce content that is credible, relevant and reflective of the communities we serve. We also heard from many subscribers there were delivery issues, which are lessening but are not completely resolved with all 90+ delivery routes.

We employ just under 100 people to produce the daily newspaper, including a newsroom staff of 30 and an equal number in the revenue-producing side of the business. Our company is committed to investing and growing our business in Central Oregon, not shrinking and retreating like so many other newspapers around the country. We believe in the future of community journalism.

With that commitment comes the need to ensure our business model is sustainable, which is why we are working hard to solve any lingering delivery issues, attract new subscribers and invest in technology to deliver content the way readers want to consume it. Our mantra is to evolve, not retreat. I think that mantra fits particularly well in Bend, a town that has faced its challenges by evolving and growing in new ways.

Thank you for reading The Bulletin and for welcoming our company to Central Oregon and our newspaper into your home each day. It’s a privilege to be a part of this community, and we wish each of you a bright and prosperous New Year.

