Where were you 20 years ago on 9/11? Nearly everyone old enough to remember, remembers.
We’re looking for you to share with us and our readers, your thoughts on this upcoming anniversary. A lot has changed in the world, much of it stems from the Sept. 11, 2001, attack. Now, 20 years later, the U.S. is in the throes of a messy withdrawal from Afghanistan, the seed bed of the planned attack.
For myself, I was actually in a newsroom in Montana when the first plane struck the World Trade Towers. It seemed at first it was just some bizarre accident. I was uploading the very story to what was then a new way of reaching readers — the Internet. Our site was only about six months old.
Then the publisher, Heidi Wright (coincidentally our current publisher of The Bulletin), witnessed on television the second plane strike the second tower. As most, we knew we were in for a difficult day.
Like many morning papers, staff streamed in to put out an Extra edition by early afternoon. It was a rewarding, but intensely sad day.
Please feel free to send us, first, where you were when you heard the news and what you did for most of that day; and some thoughts on looking back to that gut-wrenching event. Your comments may be published in a special edition of The Bulletin.
Send us your thoughts and comments via email to Special Projects Editor Jody Lawrence-Turner at jlawrence-turner@bendbulletin.com and help us remember that tragic day with the rest of the nation.
Some fun stuff, too
The Bulletin has launched a new text alert service, one tailor-made for those who really don’t want to mess scrolling through social media sites, but want to know quickly what’s going on in our town.
It is called Bulletin text alerts. It was developed by Subtext, a company that allows us to text you directly — if you provide your phone number.
And, you can respond back.
We have four categories from which to choose: Daily headlines; GO! Entertainment events; Explore Central Oregon for outdoors folks; and The Bulletin Scoreboard.
Signing up for the scoreboard is the best way to get breaking high school game scores right after the game ends. It is also the best way to see what games are upcoming that week and where they are being played.
Our sports staff will text out schedules for games early in the week, followed up by the final scores on game nights.
Users can text us questions or comment back via this platform. You can sign up for any of these free services at bendbulletin.com/apps/text_updates/. We hope you’ll take advantage of it.
Upcoming content
I want to alert you to a deep dive of sorts about Oregon’s homeless crisis. Our special projects reporter, Zack Demars, will bring you details about so-called low-barrier shelters in a special report Sunday.
To wit: Communities throughout Oregon confronted with an increase in the unhoused population, rising rents, record growth and historic wildfire seasons are turning to more kinds of shelter options, but continue to be limited in what they can accomplish with a tight housing market.
More than 14,500 homeless people have been identified in Oregon, giving it the nation’s fourth-highest rate of homeless people per capita, with over half of those people living on the streets.
Central Oregon’s homeless population rose by 13% from 2020, to 1,098, according to an annual count.
We hope this research keeps the homeless issue in the forefront of problems that need addressing, not only in Central Oregon, but across the state.
